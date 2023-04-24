Everton Women 3-2 Reading: FA WSL Match Report

A sublime Nicoline Sorensen goal completed a dramatic comeback for Everton Women in a lively WSL encounter with Reading.

The Toffees found themselves two down after just 17 minutes courtesy of a Justine Vanhaevermaet brace, but were able to halve the deficit through Hanna Bennison before half-time.

Katja Snoeijs drew the sides level from the spot before Sorensen charged down the right with time running out before cutting inside, skipping past a challenge to unleash a left-footed drive beyond Grace Moloney’s grasp.

The win goes a long way to banishing memories of Wednesday night’s defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and further tightens Everton’s grip on securing a top-half-finish.

So often it is the Toffees who are the early scorers in this fixture, today was somewhat a role reversal after Reading were awarded a penalty after just 52 seconds. Vanhaevermaet calmly dispatched from the spot after Charlie Wellings was felled in the area.

Kelly Chambers’ side hammered home their dominance when Sanne Troelsgaard robbed Megan Finnigan inside the Everton box; the midfielder’s pressing allowing the Belgium midfielder to tap in her second.

Though second best for much of the first period, the Blues weathered the storm and managed to replay four minutes before the break. Lucy Hope surging run and cut back allowed Bennison to finish calmly as the tide began to turn.

Hope continued to be the catalyst for an Everton revival and her through ball to Jess Park almost yielded an equaliser three minutes after the restart. The England star will have felt she should have done better after her shot went high and wide.

Park would play an integral part in the Blues’ equaliser, though. The forward was challenged by Diane Caldwell in the penalty area and referee Louise Saunders didn’t hesitate in awarding the game’s second penalty despite Reading’s protestations.

Fresh off a brace in midweek, Snoeijs confidently converted from the spot to level the scores with nearly half an hour remaining.

And the Dutch star thought she’d found the net again when she turned well and shot on the turn, only for a fine reaction stop from Moloney to deny her a second.

The Royals were clinging on but their resistance was finally broken on 83 minutes thanks to Sorensen’s moment of magic. The Dane capping off a fine display with a goal worthy of deciding any football match.

Everton return to action on Sunday, 7 May when the take on title-hopefuls and reigning champions Chelsea at Kingsmeadow at 6.45pm (BST).