 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday’s Everton News: Tarkowski speaks out, Women win late

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Everton training Session Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton drew away at Crystal Palace 0-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Hear from Sean Dyche following the road point.

It’s good to get a point on the board. I don’t think we were at our best intensity-wise as a unit but a clean sheet is always a positive. I felt like we could have put them under a bit more pressure but you can take positives from a point and you can also learn from it...we’re a proud team and when the fans are like that we deserve to give them more. It’s all about passion and I try to give them as much passion as I can give. I know they’ll keep backing us. We’ve got Newcastle on Thursday and hopefully they’ll back us again,” says Jordan Pickford. [EFC]

Veteran defender James Tarkowski was back to his excellent best, and had some choice words about Everton’s attacking options.

Everton Under-18s draw Newcastle 1-1. [EFC]

Read Bill Kenwright’s quite controversial open letter to Everton fans. [EFC]

Check out this Q&A with Amadou Onana. [EFC]

Everton Women score late to beat Reading 3-2 in a comeback win.

What to Watch

Some Serie A and Championship action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...