Monday’s Everton News: Tarkowski speaks out, Women win late

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton drew away at Crystal Palace 0-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Hear from Sean Dyche following the road point.

“It’s good to get a point on the board. I don’t think we were at our best intensity-wise as a unit but a clean sheet is always a positive. I felt like we could have put them under a bit more pressure but you can take positives from a point and you can also learn from it...we’re a proud team and when the fans are like that we deserve to give them more. It’s all about passion and I try to give them as much passion as I can give. I know they’ll keep backing us. We’ve got Newcastle on Thursday and hopefully they’ll back us again,” says Jordan Pickford. [EFC]

We know what we have to do.

Thanks travelling toffees! pic.twitter.com/iR8wEyVYtb — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) April 22, 2023

Veteran defender James Tarkowski was back to his excellent best, and had some choice words about Everton’s attacking options.

Tarkowski: "We're in a real battle and we need more. To grind it out with 10 men is nice but we expect more from our forward players. We have some really talented boys but we need more from them. Maybe we are losing that confidence." #CRYEVE — Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) April 22, 2023

Everton Under-18s draw Newcastle 1-1. [EFC]

Read Bill Kenwright’s quite controversial open letter to Everton fans. [EFC]

Only someone completely out of touch with reality or Everton's current reality would have written or signed off on this.

Oh, it's the same man. Deluded. #EFC #AllTogetherNowhttps://t.co/7ivSXss4DJ — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) April 21, 2023

Check out this Q&A with Amadou Onana. [EFC]

Everton Women score late to beat Reading 3-2 in a comeback win.

What to Watch

Some Serie A and Championship action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook