Everton Women vs Reading: WSL Match Preview

Everton Women’s Katja Snoeijs believes her team’s game against Reading on Sunday is the perfect opportunity to bounce back from Wednesday night’s disappointment against strugglers Brighton & Hove Albion.

The striker was on target against the Royals at Walton Hall Park in January and also bagged brace against the Seagulls. The double took her tally this season to five, but was ultimately not enough to prevent the Blues from going down 3-2 on the South coast.

And with two games in four days, the Dutch star knows that the focus has to be on the next game against a team also battling for their WSL status.

“It’s important for us now to focus on Reading,” said Snoeijs. “We will analyse what we must do better, but we need a stronger mentality. “On Sunday we need to rectify that and put in a performance that’s worthy of a result.

“That comes with our mindset, training well over these coming days and making sure we take three points against Reading.”

Everton will have to find a way to win without the versatile Gabby George. The England international suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat to Brighton and the severity of the injury still unknown. Nathalie Bjorn, who missed out on Wednesday with a groin strain, may play some part at the weekend.

The Opposition

Kelly Chambers’ side sit just one point above the relegation zone having recorded just one league win in seven. The Royals will be looking at Brighton’s efforts during the week, though, as a sign of encouragement.

Midfielder Sanne Troelsgaard leads her team’s scoring charts with seven this season, while Charlie Wellings has largely taken up the duties of team provider with four assists so far.

Everton won’t have to worry about former player Natasha Dowie, though, with the striker currently on loan at Liverpool.

Previous Meetings

Everton had the three points wrapped up by half time in October 2021, as Anna Anvegard, Claire Emslie and Danielle Turner put the Blues out of sight in the first 45.

Izzy Christiansen could have heaped yet more misery on the Royals that day, but saw her penalty saved 14 minutes from time in what was a dominant Toffees’ display.

The Toffees could complete a league double over their opponents on Sunday and like to start early against Reading, having scored in the first 15 mins in seven of the last ten games against them.