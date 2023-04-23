Everton Women 2-3 Brighton & Hove Albion: Report and Reaction

Katja Snoeijs believes Brighton & Hove Albion wanted the result more after the Seagulls ran out 3-2 winners over Everton Women on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old took her tally to five this season with a brace against Melissa Phillips’ side, who lifted themselves off the bottom of the WSL with the win.

Two goals from Elisabeth Terland and Katie Robinson strike secured the three points for Brighton and Dutch star Snoeijs was honest in her comments regarding this setback.

“It’s a disappointing result,” she said. “We weren’t good enough.” “Overall, they wanted it more than we did which isn’t acceptable by our standards.

“We can do better and we will do better. They wanted it more than us and for a club like Everton that isn’t acceptable.”

The hosts settled into the game far quicker than the Blues, who found themselves behind after just 12 minutes. Terland’s header from Poppy Pattinson’s free-kick gave Courtney Brosnan no chance.

Everton struggled to match Brighton’s intensity during the opening 45, and found themselves two down just before the interval. Robinson was found by Megan Connolly’s ball over the top and the forward’s chip put her side firmly in command of the match.

A trio of changes after the restart sparked Everton into life, whose improvement was rewarded when Snoeijs collected Jess Park’s pass and drove at the Brighton defence, before cutting onto her right foot and finishing into the bottom corner on 63 minutes.

But it was Brighton who scored next; Kayleigh Green squared the ball to Terland who slid the ball under Brosnan for her second of the evening.

Everton replied almost immediately. Once again it was Park who was the provider finding Snoeijs, who delivered an exquisite finish into the far corner for her second of the evening.

The Blues continued to press but it proved to be in vain as the Seagulls clung on to claim a vital three points and put a dent into Everton’s top-five ambitions.

The Toffees will get an early chance for redemption though when they take on Reading this Sunday at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.