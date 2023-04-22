Crystal Palace 0-0 Everton: Final | Back into the relegation zone

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - The game was there for the winning in the second half before Holgate decided to lose the plot. In the end they did well to hold on.

Results elsewhere mean the Blues drop down to 18th, on goal difference behind Leicester City.

90+5’ - Ayew’s cross is poor and that should be it for this game as Pickford will be able to kill the remaining clock. There’s the final whistle.

90’ - Ayew blasts way over, there will be five-plus minutes added on.

The Toffees next change will be Neal Maupay unbelievably enough, coming on for DCL who lasted the full 90. Ellis Simms will be fuming.

88’ - Eze fizzes the ball into the box low and Pickford does brilliantly to smother it, no rebound. Palace players were hovering.

85’ - Tarky and Keano both block shots as Palace look to press home the advantage. DCL heads the corner away. Milivojevic shot, blocked!

Now another corner for the hosts. Everton can clear as Iwobi wins a throw in.

82’ - Freekick cleared sloppily by Godfrey for a corner that Pickford eventually takes.

80’ - Utter idiocy from Mason Holgate (and Sean Dyche for playing him). He is beaten by Ayew again, goes sliding in and gets a second yellow card, and off he goes.

Ben Godfrey is sent on for Gray before the freekick can be taken. The news gets worse for the Blues as Leicester City now lead against Wolves and the Toffees have gone into the relegation zone.

77’ - Eze shot from distance bounces wickedly and Pickford parries away for a corner. Keane heads it away, Iwobi charges the shot down for another corner.

Deep again, Keane heads away and Doucoure (not the Everton guy) blasts over.

76’ - Gray wins another freekick, edge of midfield. McNeil, Tarky heads it back across and Palace clear.

72’ - Everton have been much better in the second half here, certainly more possession.

68’ - Edouard and Keane go shoulder-to-shoulder and the Palace player goes down, Brooks says no penalty. Then Ayew theatrically runs into Tarky and falls down clutching his face, utter nonsense. Can’t expect anything less from that utter shithouse.

65’ - Now Gray fouled by Edouard on the far touchline and it’s a freekick. Cleared. Iwobi can put the ball back in the box, and it’s cleared again.

The Toffees are certainly upping the pressure here, ball falls to Iwobi but his shot attempt is poor.

64’ - Olise gets around Myko but Tarky comes sliding in and clears out ball, player and everything else in the postcode.

62’- Everton almost caught out again with the high line, but Pickford is quickest and leathers the ball. It comes to Iwobi and he finds DCL, who turns and shoots, and it goes just the other side of the left post, what a chance!

DCL now is booked, ref indicating to him that was his fourth foul.

58’ - Mini break for the players here as Iwobi gets a boot change on the pitch.

57’ - The fans are dueling vocally with the Blues giving as good as they’re getting despite being the away side.

Now Eze is behind the backline and chips home! Offside!! Whew. It was pretty clear though as both Keane and Tarkowski stepped up.

54’ - Ayew beats Holgate again, Schlupp wins a corner. Everton can clear.

Eze stamps on Gueye as the Everton player clears the ball and he’s in some distress. John Brooks is keeping the cards in his pocket for that one.

49’ - Mitchell clips Gray as he goes up for a high ball, and it’s a freekick for the Toffees that’s cleared by the hosts.

46’ - Everton get us underway for the second half, no change for either side.

Halftime Thoughts - Everton have not been great here, but have done enough to keep the hosts out while offering little threat of their own going forward.

45+1’ - Halftime whistle goes, better from the Blues to close out the half.

45’ - There will be one-plus minutes added on here.

Myko can cross into the box, it’s long and Gray gets contact on it but nothing threatening, goalkick.

41’ - Holgate beaten by the diagonal and Ayew can cut into the box, blocked for a corner that Everton can clear.

Now McNeil can run at the defence, shot on goal but no real menace to it, saved easily.

39’ - Holgate long throw is eventually cleared by the hosts. Now DCL takes a potshot from distance, but no real menace on it and Johnstone saves.

37’ - Holgate shoves Ayew over who had beaten him and goes in the book, a freekick by the endline. Olise outswinger and taken very well by Pickford.

35’ - McNeil shooting chance, blocked. Everton showing a lot more intent on the ball the last few minutes.

31’ - Ward nudges Mykolenko to the ground on the edge of the box, and Everton have a freekick from a very promising position. McNeil’s delivery blocked, comes back to him and he puts in another ball, cleared and a fantastic volley from Iwobi is saved! That was a great chance and a really good save too.

26’ - Ayew flips over to the right side and puts a ball into the box, Mitchell blazes it over. The Blues haven’t had the ball in the other half for a few minutes now.

Mitchell hacks down Garner as the Blues look to break, the Palace player goes in the book. Freekick wasted though as Guehi goes down heavily over Tarkowski and a foul is given.

23’ - The first quarter of the game has been negotiated by the Blues who are on the defensive mostly, still 0-0 here.

19’ - Now Gray wins a freekick by the right touchline. McNeil with two chances to put in the box and the Eagles clear both. Olise with a run down the Everton left, Mykolenko is shoulder-to-shoulder with him the whole way until he runs the ball out. The Palace player went down in the box too, but clearly no penalty there.

16’ - Another freekick given away, Gray this time. Taken short and no real danger there.

14’ - Holgate tackles Ayew and gives away a corner. Taken short, Mitchell puts it in the box and Pickford out bravely to punch it away, is fouled.

13’ - Garner seems to be imposing himself a bit more physically in his second start.

9’ - Ayew wins a freekick on the edge of the midfield third, Olise delivers and Ayew gets in behind Holgate and heads over.

7’ - Iwobi cross into the box from a central position and Calvert-Lewin gets a shoulder to it, goalie collects.

4’ - McNeil with a shot from outside the box, doesn’t quite catch it well though and it dribbles through to Johnstone. The Blues are in a 4-1-4-1/4-5-1 formation, better to match up against the Eagles’ 4-3-3.

1’ - Underway at Selhurst Park and it’s the hosts with an early chance as a cross flashes through the six-yard box.

Lineups

Everton

TEAM NEWS!



DCL starts as we make two changes for #CRYEVE! pic.twitter.com/atpi6ZZoIY — Everton (@Everton) April 22, 2023

Crystal Palace

Preview

Everton take on Crystal Palace in a match-up that could be as critical as the penultimate game from last season when the Toffees rescued themselves from relegation.

The Toffees go to London with two straight losses leading into this game, and manager Sean Dyche will be looking for a response from the Blues.

For the Toffees, the injury report seems to indicate there’s some help on the bench for Sean Dyche, but anything less than a point could see the Blues slipping into the danger zone.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 31

Date and start time: Saturday, April 22nd at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 p.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Selhurst Park, London; England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 25,486

Weather: 55°F/14°C, cloudy, 7% chance of precipitation, 9 mph winds.

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues romped to a 3-0 win over the Eagles earlier this season at Goodison Park, but the fates of the two sides have divulged since then. Everton lost 3-1 in London last season in the league, and were smacked 4-0 in the FA Cup, but Sean Dyche will be looking for a better showing this time around.