Friday’s Everton News: Dyche talks Palace, Vinagre injury, Duk & Smith linked

“We’ve got enough experience in the squad. They’re not stupid. They know when we’ve stepped off what we were doing. We remind them, go through it with them, and show them some analysis...there’s plenty of football to be played. We just came off our mark and it’s important to react against what happened because you can’t always control every game. These things go against you. It’s about how quickly you can react and get on top of the game. We’ve done that pretty well since I’ve been here, and we’ve reminded players of that fact,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Everton Women fall to Brighton 3-2. [EFC]

“It’s a disappointing result. We weren’t good enough. Overall, they wanted it more than we did which isn’t acceptable by our standards. We can do better and we will do better. It’s important for us now to focus on Reading. We will analyse what we must do better, but we need a stronger mentality. They wanted it more than us and for a club like Everton that isn’t acceptable,” says forward Katja Snoeijs. [EFC]

Looks like Ruben Vinagre may remain on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Ruben Vinagre has a long term injury which he is due to see a specialist about. Dyche doesn't elaborate but he has recently had an Achilles issue — Joe Thomas (@joe_thomas18) April 20, 2023

Blues linked with 23-year-old Aberdeen striker Luis Lopes, aka Duk. The report also adds that the Blues are watching Ross County right back Dylan Smith. [Daily Record]

