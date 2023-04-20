Thursday’s Everton News: Stadium tops out, DCL ready, Garner profile, Beto links continue

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

Everton have announced that young midfielder Sean McAllister has signed a new contract. [Liverpool World]

Is Iwobi the masked singer?

I'd throw everything I own on this being Iwobi pic.twitter.com/GTa6DOxJXU — Big Fella Yerry (@MainManMina) April 19, 2023

The former Everton player who was cleared of child sex offences could return to international football according to the country’s manager. [Daily Mail]

Everton could be set for a financial boost after it emerged that the Premier League were looking at boosting the value of their media rights deal through added games in the next cycle. [Echo]

Everton and Laing O’Rourke have held a ‘topping out’ ceremony at Everton Stadium to mark the completion of the structure. [EFC]

Chief Stadium Development Officer, Colin Chong:

“The project has had to overcome many hurdles, but what can’t ever be questioned is its importance to the future of Everton Football Club and, more dramatically, its importance to the economy and the people of the Liverpool City Region. That is why we should all take immense pride in ‘topping out’ while the project remains firmly on track.”

How will the team turn around their away form in the final games of the season? [Echo]

Everton’s interest in Beto continues and his exit from Udinese seems to be on the cards. [Tutto Udinese]

James Garner is ready to step up for the team after an injury plagued start to his Goodison career. [EFC]

What To Watch

Manchester United take on Sevilla in the Europa League along with three other matches.

Click here for the complete list with details.

Everton Gear