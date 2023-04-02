Everton vs Tottenham: Predicted Line-Up | Simms to Start?

Unbeaten in three but with just one win in five. Everton’s current form could be spun either way on paper, but the truth is that the Blues have been playing really well under Sean Dyche – with just someone to consistently put the ball in the back of the net the missing piece of the puzzle.

But young Ellis Simms took his chance against Chelsea before the international break, so could he now be given more time to shine?

Let’s see how the Blues are likely to line up on Monday night in what should be a bearpit at Goodison Park against in-turmoil Tottenham.

Who’s Out?

The good news is that there is no injury news.

Everyone got through the international break unscathed, including Nathan Patterson who picked up some minutes from the bench in Scotland’s impressive wins over Cyprus and Spain.

Andros Townsend is the only player “out out”, although Dyche admitted that Dominic Calvert-Lewin still isn’t involved with full training, so it’s very unlikely we’ll be seeing him for a few weeks.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS SPURS

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan,

Defenders: Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson, Vinagre, Welch

Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Onana, Gueye, Garner, Price

Wingers: Gray, Townsend (INJURED) , McNeil, Mills

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin (INJURED) , Maupay, Simms

Tactics and Formation

It’s hard to envisage a great shift away from the team that earned a point at Stamford Bridge.

Nathan Patterson is a fine right-back, but he might have his work cut out trying to convince Dyche to drop trusty-old-hand, Seamus Coleman, before the end of the season.

Likewise, the steeliness of Ben Godfrey looks set to keep Vitaliy Mykolenko out for the foreseeable.

The most likely change is Ellis Simms leading the line. But it would be harsh on Demarai Gray to see him drop from the line-up – but Alex Iwobi seems favoured on the right wing currently.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 8/10

Ben Godfrey - 7/10

James Tarkowski – 9/10

Michael Keane – 9/10

Amadou Onana – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 9/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 9/10

Dwight McNeil – 9/10

Alex Iwobi – 8/10

Ellis Simms – 7/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Mason Holgate

Conor Coady

Vitaliy Mykolenko

Nathan Patterson

James Garner

Tom Davies

Demarai Gray

Neal Maupay