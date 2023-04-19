Wednesday’s Everton News: Calvert-Lewin back in action, Under-18s victorious

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Under-18s defeat Middlesbrough 3-0. [EFC]

Everton to hire current Southampton youth coach Dan Rice. [The Athletic]

“He [Onana] plays as an eight at Everton, but for us [Belgium], he is a six who plays in front of the defence. We’ll see for the other games, because he wants to be in the team. It doesn’t matter what position, he wants to help the team. He is young and sometimes you forget he is only 21. He can even play for the national U21 team. He is very mature. He learned a lot when he was in Germany. Now he is in England at a good club, because it is not easy to play at Everton, where the fans are there and the stadium is beautiful. And he is performing well,” says Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco. [SportWitness via RTBF]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was back in action the other day playing in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Chester. [Echo]

“Every game for us is massive...I think we’ve been in this position before, and the lads know what we need to do to stay up. I have confidence in that..big week and big games ahead,” says Dwight McNeil. [Echo]

