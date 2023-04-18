 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday’s Everton News: Correa and Smith links, Fulham fallout and Moshiri movement?

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Peter Creer
Everton v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

Could this be true?

Three takeaways from the disappointing defeat to Fulham. [RBM]

Reports suggest that a full Everton takeover is now on the cards, despite struggles on and off the pitch. [The Athletic]

Gary Lineker has shared that he should have won the title with Everton in his only season with the club. [BBC]

Everton Under-21’s give up a late goal to end with draw in the Derby. [EFC]

This is possibly the worst officiating decision I have seen:

Everton also ran the rule over Ross County’s promising right-back Dylan Smith. [Daily Mail]

Richard Keys has pointed out how Everton’s treatment by the Premier League in not on equal footing with others when it comes to fines. [Blog]

Michael Ball is asking all of the hard questions in the aftermath of the Fulham match. [Echo]

The price for Inter Milan forward Joaquin Correa is dropping. So is his ability. Should Everton consider him in the summer? [Inter Live]

