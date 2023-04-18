Tuesday’s Everton News: Correa and Smith links, Fulham fallout and Moshiri movement?

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

Could this be true?

Farhad Moshiri is aware of how the Everton fans feel and is trying to address the situation behind the scenes. New investment in the club is imminent, the club’s new stadium will be fully funded and changes at the top of the club will follow. (Source: @ALANMYERSMEDIA) pic.twitter.com/aBUXzXmuHR — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) April 17, 2023

Three takeaways from the disappointing defeat to Fulham. [RBM]

Reports suggest that a full Everton takeover is now on the cards, despite struggles on and off the pitch. [The Athletic]

Gary Lineker has shared that he should have won the title with Everton in his only season with the club. [BBC]

Everton Under-21’s give up a late goal to end with draw in the Derby. [EFC]

This is possibly the worst officiating decision I have seen:

Everton also ran the rule over Ross County’s promising right-back Dylan Smith. [Daily Mail]

Richard Keys has pointed out how Everton’s treatment by the Premier League in not on equal footing with others when it comes to fines. [Blog]

Michael Ball is asking all of the hard questions in the aftermath of the Fulham match. [Echo]

The price for Inter Milan forward Joaquin Correa is dropping. So is his ability. Should Everton consider him in the summer? [Inter Live]

What To Watch

Frank Lampard tries to overcome the 3-0 deficit against Real Madrid in Champions League action. Napoli and Milan square off in the other match.

