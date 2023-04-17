 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday’s Everton News: Dele injury latest, Onana rumours, Dyche comments

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
Everton U21 v West Ham United U21 - Premier League 2 Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images
Everton fall to Fulham 3-1. Watch the highlights below.

Hear the latest from manager Sean Dyche.

There's a bit of a gap opening up above Everton in the Premier League table.

Everton U21s share the spoils in the mini-derby in a 1-1 draw. [RBM]

Tom Cannon gets the WWE shoutout.

Everton could make a pretty penny if they are to sell midfielder Amadou Onana this summer. [Football Inisider]

Dele Alli injury latest!

We could use some help from our rivals across Stanley Park against Leeds United today.

Full schedule of games here.

