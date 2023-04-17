Monday’s Everton News: Dele injury latest, Onana rumours, Dyche comments

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
Everton fall to Fulham 3-1. Watch the highlights below.
Hear the latest from manager Sean Dyche.
There's a bit of a gap opening up above Everton in the Premier League table.
Everton U21s share the spoils in the mini-derby in a 1-1 draw. [RBM]
Tom Cannon gets the WWE shoutout.
Tom cannon being mentioned in WWE, we are massive. #pnefc pic.twitter.com/8Pru6z1qqc— Gareth (@GarethPNE_) April 15, 2023
Everton could make a pretty penny if they are to sell midfielder Amadou Onana this summer. [Football Inisider]
Dele Alli injury latest!
“Surgery done, all successful. I focus on full recovery now after tough weeks. My season unfortunately comes to an end”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2023
“I’m gonna take a break from socials and hit my recovery hard. I’ll be back when I am ready”.
Dele Alli ⚠️ #EFC pic.twitter.com/xELuGUAa8F
What to Watch
We could use some help from our rivals across Stanley Park against Leeds United today.
Full schedule of games here.
