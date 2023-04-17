Monday’s Everton News: Dele injury latest, Onana rumours, Dyche comments

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Fulham 3-1. Watch the highlights below.

Hear the latest from manager Sean Dyche.

There's a bit of a gap opening up above Everton in the Premier League table.

Everton U21s share the spoils in the mini-derby in a 1-1 draw. [RBM]

Tom Cannon gets the WWE shoutout.

Tom cannon being mentioned in WWE, we are massive. #pnefc pic.twitter.com/8Pru6z1qqc — Gareth (@GarethPNE_) April 15, 2023

Everton could make a pretty penny if they are to sell midfielder Amadou Onana this summer. [Football Inisider]

Dele Alli injury latest!

“Surgery done, all successful. I focus on full recovery now after tough weeks. My season unfortunately comes to an end”.



“I’m gonna take a break from socials and hit my recovery hard. I’ll be back when I am ready”.



Dele Alli ⚠️ #EFC pic.twitter.com/xELuGUAa8F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2023

