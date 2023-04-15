Everton 0-1 Fulham: Live & How to Watch | Visitors lead

Live Blog

28’ - From the freekick, Myko gets in the way of Palhinha who puts it over and wide.

Iwobi and McNeil have switched flanks for now.

26’ - Everton simply cannot hold on to the ball and it’s all Fulham right now.

Gueye goes in the book as his foot comes down on Pereira who had beaten him.

23’ - Fulham lead. Harry Wilson cuts in and beats Myko, his curling shot beats Pickford too but comes off the base of the post. The ball is still in the box and Garner’s clearance doesn’t go too far and falls to Harrison Reid, who then tucks it into the opposite corner despite Pickford’s quick recovery. 1-0 to the visitors, and they just about deserve it.

21’ - Fulham looking good on the Everton right, and another Tarky clearance wins them a corner. Willian sends it to the edge of the box for Pereira to shoot, but it’s overhit and as he tries to bring it under control the defence can crowd him and his shot is over.

19’ - Former Evertonian Antonee Robinson on the overlap on the left delivers a cross, James Tarkowski with a poor clearance that falls to Harry Wilson and luckily for the veteran defender, his shot is straight at Jordan Pickford.

18’ - A promising move there comes to nothing as Garner, McNeil and Myko are all capable of delivering from the left, but Fulham are quite capable of managing their own box.

15’ - Dwight McNeil tripped as he looks to shield a bouncing ball, and wins a freekick in line with the box from the left. Deadball specialist Garner to deliver, poor and low, but cleared for a corner.

Garner again, cleared as are the next couple of attempts to put the ball in the box.

12’ - Both teams have been passing the ball around reasonably well to start the game when they’ve had possession, neither really creating anything clear-cut early on though.

6’ - Another very well-worked play for the Blues with quick passes seeing Vitaliy Mykolenko in space, but his cross is low and cleared.

5’ - Shot on target early as James Garner’s pressure allows Gray to steal away and shoot from a narrow angle, but Leno saves it.

2’ - The Blues look to have moved into a 4-4-2 shape with Demarai Gray next to Neal Maupay up top.

1’ - Marco Silva makes his return to Goodison Park, but is still suspended following his sending off in the FA Cup, so he is not in the dugout but in the stands.

The visitors get us underway!

A minute’s silence as Merseyside stands united in memory of the 97 that lost their lives at Hillsborough 34 years ago.

Starting lineups - So it looks like Amadou Onana is one of those carrying an injury as he drops out of the matchday squad, with James Garner and Neal Maupay coming in. How does Sean Dyche line up the Blues today then?

Everton

Fulham

Preview

Everton host Fulham on Saturday afternoon going into their last eight games of the season, needing to start picking up some points. The Toffees enter this weekend sitting above the relegation zone on goal difference, and even three points today will not see them gain much ground on the teams ahead of them with AFC Bournemouth, West Ham and Wolves all winning last weekend.

The Cottagers have had an incredible season so far under former Blues boss Marco Silva, but just when they seemed poised for a berth in the FA Cup semifinals and making a run for a European berth, a moment of madness quickly propagated and has caused their season to completely unravel. Lynchpin Aleksander Mitrovic’s suspension along with Silva’s banishment from the touchline have been mostly to blame, with the Cottagers last win coming back in February.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 31

Date and start time: Saturday, April 15th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 54°F/12°C, mostly cloudy, 4% chance of precipitation, 5 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues rode a strong defensive showing to come away from London with a scoreless draw when the two sides met earlier in the season. Before that, Fulham did register a win behind closed doors in their last visit to Goodison Park with Carlo Ancelotti in charge.