Friday’s Everton News: Coleman misses out, Iwobi contract latest, Dyche talks Dele

Seamus Coleman is set to miss out on tomorrow’s match against Fulham due to injury. [EFC]
“We want to build that mentality at home, that fortress created by the fans and the way they go about it. They have been excellent. Home or away, by the way, I couldn’t question them. I think the team have responded at home and some of the away performances. They stepped off a little bit last week, but generally the team have responded and given the fans something to cheer about. You know it is not just a one-way street this - the players have to use their energy but then give the energy to the fans and I think that’s been a good balance so far,” says Dyche. [EFC]
U21s manager Paul Tait previews his side’s mini-derby this Sunday. [EFC]
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is hopeful to bring back current Everton loanee Lewis Gibson next season. [Bristol World]
James Rodriguez has parted ways with Olympiacos. Contract terminated with immediate effect — as Colombian star leaves the club. ⚪️ #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 13, 2023
Weirdly enough, the Premier League have announced that starting in the 2026 season, clubs will no longer have betting sponsors on the front of their kits. [Premier League]
To no surprise, it looks like Iwobi will be waiting on any contract decision until the end of the season. [soccernet]
“Eventually players have choices, so we recommend they make good choices. But behind that, he [Dele Alli] is factually injured. He’s come back with a proper injury that’s going to take some time to get sorted out, so he’ll use that period wisely, I hope...as a manager you cannot control everything in their lives. Should we be following them all day? You can only guide them. He has an injury which will take a while to sort out - it will be a number of weeks,” says Dyche. [BBC]
Academy Day 2023 ✅— Everton (@Everton) April 12, 2023
@EvertonAcademy pic.twitter.com/CjJojeWLur
Dyche has denied rumours of a potential ‘verbal agreement’ with Jordan Pickford if Everton are to be relegated. [Echo]
Blues linked with Arsenal (and hopefully future USMNT player) Folarin Balogun. [90 Min]
What to Watch
Some La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 action on today.
Full schedule of games here.
