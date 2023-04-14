Friday’s Everton News: Coleman misses out, Iwobi contract latest, Dyche talks Dele

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Seamus Coleman is set to miss out on tomorrow’s match against Fulham due to injury. [EFC]

“We want to build that mentality at home, that fortress created by the fans and the way they go about it. They have been excellent. Home or away, by the way, I couldn’t question them. I think the team have responded at home and some of the away performances. They stepped off a little bit last week, but generally the team have responded and given the fans something to cheer about. You know it is not just a one-way street this - the players have to use their energy but then give the energy to the fans and I think that’s been a good balance so far,” says Dyche. [EFC]

U21s manager Paul Tait previews his side’s mini-derby this Sunday. [EFC]

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton is hopeful to bring back current Everton loanee Lewis Gibson next season. [Bristol World]

Fancy a reunion, James?

James Rodriguez has parted ways with Olympiacos. Contract terminated with immediate effect — as Colombian star leaves the club.



James will now be available as a free agent on the market.

Weirdly enough, the Premier League have announced that starting in the 2026 season, clubs will no longer have betting sponsors on the front of their kits. [Premier League]

To no surprise, it looks like Iwobi will be waiting on any contract decision until the end of the season. [soccernet]

“Eventually players have choices, so we recommend they make good choices. But behind that, he [Dele Alli] is factually injured. He’s come back with a proper injury that’s going to take some time to get sorted out, so he’ll use that period wisely, I hope...as a manager you cannot control everything in their lives. Should we be following them all day? You can only guide them. He has an injury which will take a while to sort out - it will be a number of weeks,” says Dyche. [BBC]

Some wholesome content for your Friday viewing.

Academy Day 2023



Always a special date in the calendar!



@EvertonAcademy pic.twitter.com/CjJojeWLur — Everton (@Everton) April 12, 2023

Dyche has denied rumours of a potential ‘verbal agreement’ with Jordan Pickford if Everton are to be relegated. [Echo]

Blues linked with Arsenal (and hopefully future USMNT player) Folarin Balogun. [90 Min]

