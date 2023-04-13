 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday’s Everton News: Cannon’s loan, Pickford plan, Onana exit, Dele dropping down, Sangare & Zapata latest

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Peter Creer
Everton FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

Everton’s U21’s were absolutely battered by Wolves U21’s on Monday night. [RBM]

Newcastle could firm up their interest in Amadou Onana at the end of the season, believing the player himself “loves the project” on offer at St James’ Park. [NUFC Blog]

Tom Cannon could have been scoring goals for Everton instead of Preston. Thank you Frank Lampard. [Echo]

My Everton #81: Success, Survival and The Everton Way - Dave Watson is the latest in the My Everton series. [EFC]

Dave Watson of Everton

Everton are expected to be willing to meet the asking price for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare. [Team Talk]

The list of admirers for soon to be departed Everton midfielder Isaac Price includes both of the Old Firm teams in Scotland. [The Scotsman]

Everton have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ that Jordan Pickford will be able to leave if the Merseyside club are relegated. [This is Football]

Long term Everton target Chris Smalling looks set to sign a new contract at Roma and finish his career with the Italian team. [Pagineromaniste]

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region on the selection of Everton Stadium for the Euro 2028 bid:

“Few places can claim to have made a bigger impact on English - and European - football than the Liverpool City Region. Quite simply, nowhere is more qualified or experienced to host one of Europe’s biggest sporting spectacles.

The new ground is just a stone’s throw from the city centre, has accessible transport links to hospitality and leisure facilities across the region, and will be the perfect venue for football fans to soak in the unique culture that our area is famous for. I’ve got everything crossed that the UK and Ireland’s bid comes out top!” [EFC]

Atalanta may have already found a replacement for Everton transfer target Duvan Zapata which may open the door for a summer move. [Il Giorno]

What next for Dele Alli? Is the Championship calling? [Daily Express]

Early Everton and Fulham team news ahead of the crunch match at Goodison Park on Saturday. [Liverpool World]

Everton legend!

