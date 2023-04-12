Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium included in UK & Ireland’s Euro 2028 bid

Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has been shortlisted as part of the UK & Ireland’s bid to host Euro 2028.

The 52,679-capacity stadium is one of six English grounds included in the bid along with Wembley, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Villa Park, St James’ Park and the Etihad Stadium.

Belfast’s Casement Park, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Aviva Stadium in Dublin and Glasgow’s Hampden Park are also included in the bid.

Casement Park and Bramley-Moore are the only two uncompleted stadiums on the shortlist.

Liverpool’s Anfield and Manchester United’s Old Trafford are among the English grounds to have missed out. Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, West Ham’s London Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park were on the long list named in the autumn but have been dropped from the final bid.

The Bramley Moore dock stadium is currently under construction and is due to be completed some time in 2024. Everton say on their official website that the ground will be ready “during” during the 2024-25 season, which tallies with recent reports suggesting it will not be completed in time for the start of the campaign so the Toffees will have to move in mid-season.

Turkey has also submitted a bid to host the 2028 tournament, with UEFA due to make a decision by the autumn of 2023.

If the bid is successful then Bramley Moore will be the second Everton stadium to host a major tournament after Goodison Park at the 1966 World Cup.

The Grand Old Lady hosted five matches, including semi-final, with the likes of Pele and Eusebio gracing the Goodison turf during the tournament.

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: