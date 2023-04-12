 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Everton News: Cannon scores again, investment talks latest, Lopy linked

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
Toffee Bites

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Under-18s forward Martin Sheriff talks about his terrific form this season and life under Leighton Baines. [EFC]

20-year-old Everton loanee Tom Cannon can’t stop scoring! Cannon helped his side to a 2-1 win over Reading the other day (goal below at 1:12).

Saturday was a reminder of the levels we need to be at to stay in this league. We are treating it like a blimp in what has been a nice run of form. We have a full week ahead now to work hard and get ready for the game next weekend. Every game is an opportunity. We don’t look too far ahead. Game by game is how we have always worked, especially under this manager. We’re looking forward to this weekend,” says James Tarkowski. [EFC]

Former Everton cult hero Steven Naismith has been named interim manager for Scottish side Hearts.

Blues linked with 21-year-old Ligue 1’s Stade Reims midfielder Dion Lopy, a Senegal international teammate of Idrissa Gueye. [Daily Mail]

Talks are planned for Dele Alli and the club after the 27-year-old returned to England due to injury. [Express]

MSP Sports Capital are reportedly still in the mix for Everton venture. [Echo]

“For the Grand Old Lady to host Championship football in her final season would be a cruel travesty. There are ... Evertonians who have only seen the Toffees play in the elite division. The stadium belongs at the top table, welcoming the biggest teams.” - Evertonian Ell Bretland writes. [LA Times]

What to Watch

Some more quality Champions League matchups today, as Real Madrid take on Chelsea and Milan face off against Napoli.

Full schedule of games here.

