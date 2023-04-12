Wednesday’s Everton News: Cannon scores again, investment talks latest, Lopy linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Under-18s forward Martin Sheriff talks about his terrific form this season and life under Leighton Baines. [EFC]

20-year-old Everton loanee Tom Cannon can’t stop scoring! Cannon helped his side to a 2-1 win over Reading the other day (goal below at 1:12).

Watch Tom Cannon on the edge of the box at about 22 seconds, and see how he hangs back to give the crosser a different option?

You can't teach that, a striker's instinct. #EFC https://t.co/r6EtQOOmks — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) April 11, 2023

“Saturday was a reminder of the levels we need to be at to stay in this league. We are treating it like a blimp in what has been a nice run of form. We have a full week ahead now to work hard and get ready for the game next weekend. Every game is an opportunity. We don’t look too far ahead. Game by game is how we have always worked, especially under this manager. We’re looking forward to this weekend,” says James Tarkowski. [EFC]

Former Everton cult hero Steven Naismith has been named interim manager for Scottish side Hearts.

CEO Andrew McKinlay has, on behalf of the Board, issued the following update ➡️ https://t.co/tYQ7XQHHmx



Steven Naismith will take over as interim manager until the end of the season, assisted by Gordon Forrest and Frankie McAvoy. pic.twitter.com/V47EwAMkUp — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) April 10, 2023

Blues linked with 21-year-old Ligue 1’s Stade Reims midfielder Dion Lopy, a Senegal international teammate of Idrissa Gueye. [Daily Mail]

Talks are planned for Dele Alli and the club after the 27-year-old returned to England due to injury. [Express]

MSP Sports Capital are reportedly still in the mix for Everton venture. [Echo]

“For the Grand Old Lady to host Championship football in her final season would be a cruel travesty. There are ... Evertonians who have only seen the Toffees play in the elite division. The stadium belongs at the top table, welcoming the biggest teams.” - Evertonian Ell Bretland writes. [LA Times]

What to Watch

Some more quality Champions League matchups today, as Real Madrid take on Chelsea and Milan face off against Napoli.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook