Tuesday’s Everton News: Price departs, Garner & stadium updates, Correa & Gatti linked

Everton’s U21’s were absolutely battered by Wolves U21’s on Monday night. [EFC]

Teenage talent Isaac Price — having made his full debut in midfield for the Blues earlier in January — has decided Everton isn’t right for him and is close to joining Standard Liege in Belgium. [Mail Online]

A son has paid tribute to his “strong-willed” and “amazing” mum who worked in Everton FC’s laundrette for twenty years. [Echo]

Everton getting rid of Anthony Gordon was a masterstroke. Too much too soon for someone who lacks maturity. His reaction towards Eddie Howe after being brought on at the start of the second half and replaced at 90 minutes was plain to see.

Anthony Gordon was NOT happy after being subbed off for Newcastle yesterday… pic.twitter.com/HpI75oghdT — george (@StokeyyG2) April 9, 2023

An interesting perspective on the club’s current situation from The Esk. [ToffeeWeb]

James Garner has spoken to evertonTV to give an update on his return to fitness:

“I’m getting stronger every week, and training every day, which helps,” he said. “The last two games, I’ve come one, so I’m getting stronger each week and I’m just pushing now for that start. “I had a little bit of a stress fracture, and I was out for three months or so. I’ve never had an injury like that, so for me it was tough. Like I say, I’ve never been injured, so not being able to play and train was tough. I’m back fit now and I’m raring to go.” [EFC]

The first low-level raker beams to reach ground level at Everton Stadium have been installed. [EFC]

Everton are weighing up an offer for Juventus defender Federico Gatti this summer, according to reports. [SportWitness]

The Toffees are keen to sign out-of-favour Inter forward Joaquin Correa this summer having previously pursued the player before he landed up in Italy. [FCInterNews]

Jordan Pickford believes Everton have to treat the run-in as “eight cup finals” as the club fights to stay in the Premier League. [Echo]

