Monday’s Everton News: Dyche, Pickford & Tarkowski comments, Cannon and Nkounkou impress

Everton fall to Manchester United 2-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

And hear from the manager.

“We haven’t changed the fight; the fight is there for all to see. It’s about our mentality, which is growing. It’s a reminder of the truth in front of you when you play these top sides. That’s a reality of the game. We’ve had three tough games and got two points out of it. It doesn’t sound a lot, but it’s a fair return and the manner in which we got those points. Today was a bit of soft one. A clear reminder of we’ve got to do all the basics right, constantly through the game. Too many mistakes, too many turnovers. We could have affected the game, but we didn’t,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

“We know as a team we want to be much better. We know we can give so much more as a unit...we’ve got eight games left; eight finals, you can call them,” says Jordan Pickford. [EFC]

“It’s hard to maintain the standard we’ve been pushing, and some days you have off days like this. It was a shame we went a goal down late on in the first half. Before their second goal, I thought we had a chance. We thought we could stick in there, but not today.

“I think we look at every game as an opportunity, and we don’t look too far ahead of ourselves, especially under this manager. So we will just focus on one game at a time and look forward to next weekend.” says James Tarkowski. [Echo]

With Matchweek 30 of the season now complete, the Blues sit just above the drop zone on goal difference.

Everton have come through the gauntlet of Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United just outside the relegation zone.

Now it's time to stack up some points. #EFC #COYB pic.twitter.com/5jZ5MTeCuV — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) April 9, 2023

Niels Nkounkou had quite the performance with loan side Saint-Étienne, scoring twice and assisting twice in a 4-2 win over Paris FC.

Tom Cannon can’t stop scoring. He scored a brace in Preston North End’s 2-0 win over QPR (goals below at 1:48 and 2:22).

Dele Alli’s season is done after picking up a hip issue that will see him miss about ten weeks. He has returned to England after an ill-fated loan at Besiktas. [Daily Mail]

What to Watch

Some La Liga and Championship action on today. For those Wrexham fans out there, you can catch them take on Notts County today. Both teams are tied on points sitting in first and second place, so it should make for an exhilarating match.

