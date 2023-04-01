Everton Women vs Tottenham: WSL Match Preview | Looking for first win since January

Brian Sorenson is urging his team to continue improving as Everton Women look for a first win since January when they host Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, ironically enough a day before the men’s side take on the same opponents.

The Toffees sit in sixth spot and five points clear of seventh-placed West Ham, but the Blues boss is urging his players to turn the dominant bouts of possession enjoyed by his team, most recently in last week’s Merseyside derby stalemate, into wins.

“We need to find motivation in ourselves,” he said. “We have not been happy with results lately and we want to do better and do as well as we can. “I think we have played quite well but not got the results, whereas when we have not played as well we seem to have got the results we wanted. It is a case of merging the two things together, getting results and playing well.

“It is still a process of getting better in all aspects of the game, we know we aren’t the best team in the league but we still want to dominate (possession). We feel that is the best way of getting better for getting better and educating the players. It will be a long process but hopefully we can’t start getting some wins because at the end of the day that is what counts and is what we work for.”

Everton will go in search of victory without Lucy Hope, as the midfielder again misses out with an Achilles problem. Better news for Karen Holmgaard, though, who has been training for the past few days and is in contention for the matchday squad.

The Opposition

Spurs finally ended a nine-game WSL losing streak with a home victory over Leicester City in March, before suffering a thumping 5-1 defeat in the North London derby. Currently five points above the drop zone, Vicky Jepson’s side will be scrapping for every point as they look nervously over their shoulders.

Despite the visitors not being prolific scorers, experienced striker Bethany England’s impressive tally of six goals in eight games represents Spurs’ best chance of damaging Everton at Walton Hall Park. The Blues will also be keeping close tabs on Eveliina Summanen, whose supply from midfield has been one of the highlights for the team this season.

Previous Meeting

The visitors had led as early as the fifth minute through Asmita Ale on the final day of last season, only for Danielle Turner to level for the Toffees before Josie Green restored Spurs’ seconds later.

Megan Finnigan’s stoppage time equaliser ensured that it was honours even in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Walton Hall Park.

Everton boast a strong record over their weekend visitors with with four wins, two draws and just one defeat in the seven previous league encounters. The team’s most recent meeting ended in a 3-0 victory for the Blues in December.

Everton Women vs Tottenham is at 1pm at Walton Hall Park. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.