Thursday’s Everton News: Vinagre & Coady loans latest, Kean payday, Dembele, Akpom and Adams rumours

Recapping all the Everton FC news from yesterday

By Peter Creer
Everton Unveil New Signing Moise Kean Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Ruben Vinagre is reportedly set to leave Everton at the end of this season once the defender’s loan deal has come to an end, with the Toffees unlikely to activate the £18m option to sign the 23-year-old. [HITC]

We marked International Women’s Day with an insight into a women-first initiative by the Blues’ charity Everton In The Community. [Royal Blue Mersey]

Three takeaways from the draw in Nottingham. [Royal Blue Mersey]

Will Conor Coady’s loan be made permanent? [Birmingham Live]

An interesting set of data potentially predicting the final standings.

On the day he became the first Premier League player to back the #HerGameToo campaign, Republic of Ireland and Everton captain, Seamus Coleman, spoke about his delight for the continued progress in publicity for women’s football. [balls.ie]

Marcel Brands should be congratulated for the fee that Everton have now received for Moise Kean. [Give Me Sport]

Everton and Southampton are unlikely to face competition from Atlético Madrid if they try to sign striker Moussa Dembele this summer. [Sport Witness]

Everton’s Izzy Christiansen and Jess Park have surprised a 10-year-old fan by telling her she has been gifted a special experience for the upcoming Barclays Women’s Super League Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. [EFC]

Middlesbrough v Reading - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Trevor Wilkinson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Everton will revisit their interest in the transfer of Middlesbrough star Chuba Akpom in the summer market. But the Goodison Park side face increased competition to sign the striker. [HITC]

