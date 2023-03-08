Wednesday’s Everton News: Kean transfer latest, Sunderland goalkeeper linked, Dele misery

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Blues linked with promising 22-year-old Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson. [Football League World]

“Every point matters when you are in this situation. Everyone is disappointed (that we never held on Sunday) but there are positives to take. I know that’s a cliché, but every game is going to be important for us. It’s been really good so far under the manager and his staff. It’s never easy when a new manager comes in and is trying to get his ideas across in the middle of the season. But I think we have reacted well and the lads are enjoying it. You can see that out there,” says Ben Godfrey. [EFC]

Under-18s draw against Wolves 1-1. [EFC]

It looks like Moise Kean will finally be making the permanent switch to Juventus.

Confermato: la #Juventus ha già esercitato il riscatto di #Kean (essendo un prestito con obbligo) versando 28 milioni nelle casse dell’Everton // Confirmed: Juventus have already made Kean’s deal from Everton permanent for €28m ⚪️⚫️@Goalitalia @Goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) March 7, 2023

This news comes only a few days after Kean’s latest antics, as the 23-year-old received a straight red after being on the pitch for less than a minute.

Youngsters Tyler Onyango and Ryan Astley are set for spells on the sidelines due to injuries with their respective loan sides. [Echo]

Things have gone from bad to worse for Dele Alli, as he was completely left out of Besiktas’ matchday squad this past weekend. [Inside Futbol]

What to Watch

There’s two great Champions League Round of 16 second-leg matches on today, as Bayern take on PSG and Spurs face off against Milan.

