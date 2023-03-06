Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton draw Nottingham Forest 2-2. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Our instant reaction to the game is here. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Dyche, Keane, and Doucoure share their thoughts on the result.

Under-21s fall to Crystal Palace 1-0. [EFC]

Everton Women lose to Aston Villa 2-0. [EFC]

Everton Women sign keeper Eartha Cumings on loan. [EFC]

“I was close to leaving. But in the end I stayed and I’m very happy because I never wanted to leave. I’m happy to be here and play and keep this team up...I always loved this club, I always want to fight for this club, play for this club. Unfortunately, I didn’t have this opportunity for almost six months but I knew there was going to be light at the end of the tunnel I kept working hard and when Sean Dyche was appointed I was very happy and I just thought, ‘I’m going to have another opportunity and [will] show in training [what I can do]…and it has worked well for me so far,” says Doucoure. [Sky Sports]

It looks like MSP Sports Capital are nearing a completion of a deal to purchase a minority stake in the club. [Sky Sports]

Businessman Jahm Najafi is reportedly interested in a potential takeover of Everton, despite being rumoured with completing a deal with Tottenham. [Daily Mail]

Blues linked with recent Arsenal (and Everton) hero Reiss Nelson. [90 min]

What To Watch

Brentford take on Fulham. Some La Liga and Serie A action on, too.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook