Everton at Nottingham Forest: Live Blog & How to Watch | Underway

Live Blog

1’ - Underway!

We have a minute’s silence for the Greek train tragedy this week before we kick off at the City Ground.

Starting lineups: Vitalii Mykolenko misses today’s game with an illness, so Ben Godfrey is back in after his horror half midweek at right back. Demarai Gray starts up top, still no appearance for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Michael Keane retains his spot ahead of Conor Coady.

Lineups

Nottingham Forest

☝️ One change from #WHUNFO.

Serge back in the XI.

Yatesy back in the squad.



Introducing your Forest line-up to take on @Everton.

￼#NFOEVE pic.twitter.com/gvE6AZotAj — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 5, 2023

Preview

Everton take on Nottingham Forest who have started climbing away from the drop zone in recent weeks, while the Blues come into this game finding themselves right in the thick of things at the bottom of the table.

Sean Dyche is going to have to think about whether he wants to make changes after the hiding his side received midweek at Arsenal, but with the limited resources available to him, where he is going to conjure up the goals to ensure survival remains a mystery.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 26

Date and start time: Sunday, March 5th at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: City Ground, Nottingham, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 30,445

Weather: 40°F/4°C, cloudy, 24% chance of precipitation, 7 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, USA Network, Universo - United States; Sky Sport Premier League - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues needed a late equalizer when the two sides met at Goodison Park, with Demarai Gray leveling the scores after Brennan Johnson had given the visitors the lead. The last time the Blues went to Nottingham was early in the 1998-99 season, with a Duncan Ferguson brace securing the points.