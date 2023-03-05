Nottingham Forest 2-2 Everton: Final | Another Wasted Opportunity

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Everton and Forest are both two of the worst sides in the league in getting points from losing positions, but Brennan Johnson’s quality made the difference as the Toffees are coming away from Sherwood Forest with just one point, not three, with mistakes once again costing them points.

90+5’ - Foul throw from Aurier relieves the pressure and that should be the game.

Final whistle goes, and twice the Blues allowed the hosts to come from behind to level the game, but at least they didn’t lose.

90+4’ - Davies stupidly gives away the ball in the middle and then has to tug the man back to prevent a quick counter. He’s booked, deservedly.

90+2’ - Davies wins a corner on the right, Blues have to be wary of a counter. McNeil to take, deep, and foul to Forest as there’s lots of pushing and shoving in the area.

90’ - Five minutes or so to be added on.

88’ - Neal Maupay and Tom Davies coming on for the Blues, Dyche’s first changes of the day, Gray and Iwobi off.

84’ - Everton goal under siege. Pickford has to kick out a cross and the Blues cannot clear. Then Gibbs-White and Johnson combine for the latter to flash a shot across the angle of the goal, just wide. Blues just holding on here.

81’ - Four-on-three counter for Forest. Ayew’s angled shot parried into a dangerous area by Pickford again, but this time Johnson stumbles before he can get to it. Phew. End to end action here

80’ - Felipe booked for hauling down Gray. Freekick a chance to put the ball in the box and it’s wasted.

Now McNeil loses the ball to Aurier who sets off on a counter, but Johnson tugs McNeil down as he tries to stop him and stops the counter. The crowd are unhappy but it was the right call.

77’ - Doucoure turnover allows Forest to counter at pace. Johnson cuts in to get the ball, and Godfrey loses his man, and the one-two is played back to Forest’s goalscorer and he pulls them level again as Tarkowski and Keane cannot block the shot into the far corner, brilliant goal, 2-2.

76’ - Everton are doing really well holding up the ball and killing the clock in the Forest half, but not for the first time today, Iwobi’s touch has let him down and it allows the hosts to come away with the ball.

73’ - Toffees did very well there holding the ball up in the Forest half and pressing to win the ball back. The hosts did finally break at pace through Gibbs-White, but Godfrey does very well to cut out the ball forward on a 3-on-3 counter.

70’ - Trio of subs for the hosts, still nothing from Dyche. Yates, Dennis and Ayew have come on, the latter pair were both linked with Everton at times.

67’ - Sloppy football from both sides as neither team can hold it for too long.

59’ - Gueye nicks in in front of the glacial Shelvey and steals the ball, gets it to Coleman who can play an early ball into a wide open Iwobi, and it’s overhit and a groan goes up from the away support. That was an opportunity.

Gibbs-White goes in studs-first on Onana who goes down. He’s lucky not to get booked again considering he’s already on a yellow.

55’ - More argy-bargy, this time it’ll be Lodi and Gray booked after they had words. The Toffees just received their third fine of the season after the melee against Leeds, and those payment are progressive so Everton can expect another one after this.

Tarky cleans out Lodi attempting a clearance and will also go into the book.

54’ - Shelvey shot blocked for a corner. Taken short and Forest overhit the ball into the box.

51’ - Tempers flaring and there’s all sorts of pushing and shoving on the Everton left. Gibbs-White and McNeil are booked for their parts in that melee. Tarky and Godfrey were involved as well.

Forest have a freekick from a dangerous position, Keane heads away and the Blues can clear.

47’ - Gray and Aurier come together as the fiery fullback has something to say to the Everton player who will not back down either.

46’ - The second half is underway at the City Ground.

Halftime Thoughts - The Blues have played decently again today, looking fluid at times on the ball and getting two goals for it too, but were unfortunate to concede on the only real chance they gave up.

45+1’ - Onana and Iwobi can combine on the edge of the box, but poor touch from Onana allows Forest to clear.

There’s the halftime whistle, and Everton lead Forest 2-1 away from home.

44’ - Lodi wins a freekick off Iwobi in a dangerous position on the Everton right. It’ll be put into the box by Gibbs-White, Everton scramble it away and can counter. Delightful low cross from Doucs, Gray tries to sidefoot home but hits a Forest defender, ugh.

Two-plus minutes to be added on here.

42’ - Cross to Johnson overhit, but the pacy wide player recovers the ball before Godfrey cleans his clock right by the corner flag, and is booked. The freekick will be in line with the six yard box or so. Keane heads it out, and the rebound back in is taken by Pickford.

40’ - McNeil and Gray both put wide on the right now, and Forest are getting pulled apart a little as Onana and Doucoure are in the box often too. Now McNeil takes a pop on his favoured left foot from the right and Navas has to touch it over the bar.

The corner is taken short, eventually put into the box, pinging about as no one can get a decisive touch, and cleared.

37’ - Nifty move comes to nothing as McNeil drifts out to the right and plays in Iwobi, but Iwobi cannot find a decent pass into the box. Comes back to McNeil and his cross looking for Doucs is cleared. Doucoure has been doing very well supporting Gray as another shirt in the box.

33’ - Doucs has been playing very well in recent games and deserved that goal. Forest had been in the ascendancy there for a few minutes, Everton having failed to register a shot since Gray’s spotkick.

30’ - Goal!! Out of nothing, Doucoure has put the Blues ahead again! Pickford puts a freekick from his own half into the box, Tarky and Keane play head tennis before Doucs gets his head to it ahead of the approaching Navas and it’s 2-1!!

25’ - Gray had gone down clutching his knee a couple of minutes earlier with play being stopped, but he’s back on his feet and running around.

Gane with a deft flick wins the ball and Aurier clatters into him painfully with his knee and it’s a foul, but no booking. The freekick is poor and the chance wasted.

23’ - Great run from Coleman behind the backline, and as he’s about to put in a cross Colback gets a foot in and the Everton fullback goes down. Brooks says no penalty, and VAR agrees with him, looks like Coleman kicked the Forest player and not the other way around.

21’ - Forest are rejuvenated, and now have a corner on the Everton left. Poor corner and even worse clearance as Godfrey puts it out for another corner on the other side.

Taken short this time, back into the box and Pickers takes it.

19’ - Forest’s first real attack of the game, and they equalize. Gibbs-White shoots from the edge of the box, Pickford saves, and Johnson taps home the rebound unmarked.Two Everton transfer interests combine as once again Godfrey caught wanting as he drifts into the centrehalf position leaving Johnson wide open behind him, and it’s 1-1

15’ - Everton’s passing has been crisper and running that much quicker than Forest here.

Forest freekick from midfield, into the box, Pickford brave to come out and punch it and is fouled in the process.

10’ - The stats are horrific, Everton’s first away goal in 2023. Yikes, we’re into March here.

The Everton traveling crowd are in full voice here.

9’ - Penalty to Everton! McNeil gets to the ball a shade quicker than Shelvey and the Toffees player goes over his foot. VAR upholds John Brooks’ decision, and Gray will take the kick as Navas tries to distract him. Sends the goalie the wrong way, and the Toffees lead!

8’ - Positive start from the Blues here, getting more possession and putting the ball into the box whenever they have an opportunity.

5’ - Godfrey barges into Johnson going for an aerial ball, puts his shoulder into the Forest player’s face. Freekick into the box, and Worrall fouls Pickford going up for the ball.

3’ - McNeil wins a freekick level with the box on the left. Chance to put the ball in the box. Gray’s inswinger is deep, headed back by Doucoure and cleared. The ball comes back into the box though, falls to Keane whose left footed attempt is blocked, and then McNeil sends the rebound well over.

1’ - Underway!

We have a minute’s silence for the Greek train tragedy this week before we kick off at the City Ground.

Starting lineups: Vitalii Mykolenko misses today’s game with an illness, so Ben Godfrey is back in after his horror half midweek at right back. Demarai Gray starts up top, still no appearance for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Michael Keane retains his spot ahead of Conor Coady.

Lineups

Nottingham Forest

☝️ One change from #WHUNFO.

Serge back in the XI.

Yatesy back in the squad.



Introducing your Forest line-up to take on @Everton.

￼#NFOEVE pic.twitter.com/gvE6AZotAj — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 5, 2023

Preview

Everton take on Nottingham Forest who have started climbing away from the drop zone in recent weeks, while the Blues come into this game finding themselves right in the thick of things at the bottom of the table.

Sean Dyche is going to have to think about whether he wants to make changes after the hiding his side received midweek at Arsenal, but with the limited resources available to him, where he is going to conjure up the goals to ensure survival remains a mystery.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 26

Date and start time: Sunday, March 5th at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: City Ground, Nottingham, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 30,445

Weather: 40°F/4°C, cloudy, 24% chance of precipitation, 7 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, USA Network, Universo - United States; Sky Sport Premier League - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues needed a late equalizer when the two sides met at Goodison Park, with Demarai Gray leveling the scores after Brennan Johnson had given the visitors the lead. The last time the Blues went to Nottingham was early in the 1998-99 season, with a Duncan Ferguson brace securing the points.