Friday’s Everton News: Calvert-Lewin still out, financial report released, Schneiderlin interview

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

Everton Training Session Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
Everton will play on Monday when they host Tottenham Hotspur, though it appears Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still not fit enough to feature, though luckily there is no new injuries either after the international break. [EFC]

Sean Dyche was pretty happy with the work the Toffees did during the international break.

Dyche says he is satisfied with what the club has told him regarding Everton having been referred to an independent commission over profit and sustainability regulation violations. [Irish Times]

Everton will be announcing their accounts for the year 2021-22 today, and though it is another hefty loss, it’s still the best financial report for a few years.

Everton apparently had refused an opportunity to sign budding Turkish star Arda Guler a few years ago. [HITC]

Morgan Schneiderlin has been talking about his time with the Toffees which started with so much promise. [Echo]

Netflix have had a couple of hits with gripping series about Formula 1 and professional golf, but the Premier League clubs have rejected a similar three-year series because the offer was deemed too low. [Times, via TalkSport]

The Blues are apparently still in for 30-year-old Werder Bremen striker Niclas Füllkrug. [Bild, via Sport Witness]

What to Watch

The international break is winding down with La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 action resuming today.

Full schedule of games here.

