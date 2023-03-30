 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday’s Everton News: Maupay and Maier out, Gallagher linked, Onana pride

Recapping all the Everton FC news from yesterday

By Peter Creer
/ new
Everton Training Session Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

What Would Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s Return Mean for Everton? Check out Garrett Post’s analysis of the upcoming return. [RBM]

Everton reportedly want £7.9million for striker Neal Maupay after an underwhelming time at Goodison Park. [Aspor]

Dwight McNeil says Everton players are giving everything under Sean Dyche, and the reward in terms of positive performances and results have hugely lifted confidence in the camp. [EFC]

Everton Women defender Leonie Maier will leave Everton to join German club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim when her current contract expires at the end of June. [EFC]

Check out the early injury news for Tottenham as they prepare to face Everton on Monday. [Echo]

A report in France claims Niels Nkounkou is to be transfer-listed by Everton this summer [Echo]

Everton could be handed a boost in their efforts to lure Conor Gallagher to Goodison Park after reports that Chelsea could offload the England international. [Echo]

Former Everton striker Nikica Jelavic has spoken out about the current financial predicament at Everton. [Sky Sports]

Young Evertonian Harry Garside will lead out the Blues as mascot for next week’s visit of Tottenham Hotspur following a special invite from his hero Jordan Pickford. [EFC]

Everton Under-21s are in Premier League 2 action on Friday evening (7pm BST) – and fans can watch the game live for free on Everton’s official YouTube channel. [EFC]

Everton face the possibility of increased costs for their new stadium despite claiming to have agreed fixed-price contracts for the £550million project. [Daily Mail]

Love this one.....thanks Everton Heritage Society...and get better Vera Hickey!

What To Watch

With the international break concluding and teams getting back together, the Women’s Champions League takes centre stage.

Click here for the complete list with details.

Everton Gear

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...