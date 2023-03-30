Thursday’s Everton News: Maupay and Maier out, Gallagher linked, Onana pride

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

What Would Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s Return Mean for Everton? Check out Garrett Post’s analysis of the upcoming return. [RBM]

Everton reportedly want £7.9million for striker Neal Maupay after an underwhelming time at Goodison Park. [Aspor]

Dwight McNeil says Everton players are giving everything under Sean Dyche, and the reward in terms of positive performances and results have hugely lifted confidence in the camp. [EFC]

Everton Women defender Leonie Maier will leave Everton to join German club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim when her current contract expires at the end of June. [EFC]

Only three home games left this season...

Make sure you're there! #BarclaysWSL — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) March 29, 2023

Check out the early injury news for Tottenham as they prepare to face Everton on Monday. [Echo]

A report in France claims Niels Nkounkou is to be transfer-listed by Everton this summer [Echo]

Everton could be handed a boost in their efforts to lure Conor Gallagher to Goodison Park after reports that Chelsea could offload the England international. [Echo]

Former Everton striker Nikica Jelavic has spoken out about the current financial predicament at Everton. [Sky Sports]

Young Evertonian Harry Garside will lead out the Blues as mascot for next week’s visit of Tottenham Hotspur following a special invite from his hero Jordan Pickford. [EFC]

Everton Under-21s are in Premier League 2 action on Friday evening (7pm BST) – and fans can watch the game live for free on Everton’s official YouTube channel. [EFC]

Everton face the possibility of increased costs for their new stadium despite claiming to have agreed fixed-price contracts for the £550million project. [Daily Mail]

Love this one.....thanks Everton Heritage Society...and get better Vera Hickey!

91-year-old super Toffees fan, Vera Hickey, was born and raised on Goodison Ave - and christened and married at St Luke’s church.

She is a little unwell, presently, so please post some nice comments, below, to give her a boost (yes, she does check Twitter!). pic.twitter.com/oNyu7uxDlT — Everton FC Heritage Society (@EvertonHeritage) March 29, 2023

