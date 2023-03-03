Dyche addresses rumours of surprise Iwobi departure

Alex Iwobi has made 37 straight Premier League starts for Everton dating back to last season when he became a regular in the side after the appointment of Frank Lampard. The ever-present midfielder has completely turned around his reputation with the fans after a lacklustre beginning with the Blues following his big transfer from Arsenal, but his hardworking performances in the last twelve months has since won supporters, critics and managers over.

However, there are some sensational rumours doing the rounds that Fenerbahce are in the process of making a midseason move for the Nigeria international. The Turkish transfer window closes on Sunday March 5th which would enable this transfer to take place. The report from A Spor goes on to say that Iwobi is ‘unhappy’ at the Blues, hence the reason for him wanting a move.

During his pre-match press conference today, Sean Dyche was asked about the rumours, but the Everton manager dismissed the talk.

“Well I have seen him today and he seems to be quite happy at the moment so I can only go on what my eyes are telling me and what my feeling is telling me.”

When asked if there was a chance of the transfer talking place in the next couple of days, Dyche added -

“It is unlikely, I would suggest.”

Iwobi has been a mainstay of the Everton squad for two straight seasons now, and it is very unlikely that despite his minimal offensive output that Dyche would sanction a transfer away for the player, especially given how the Blues failed to sign a forward during the January transfer window.