Friday’s Everton News: Abraham linked, Iwobi rumours, Doucoure extension

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Cast your vote for Everton’s Goal of the Month for February. [EFC]

Jordan Pickford and Seamus Coleman have both been nominated for Premier League awards for February. [EFC]

Fulham are the newest team to enter the race for striker Viktor Gyokeres. [Football Insider]

Nathan Patterson and James Garner both featured for the Under-21s in a 3-0 loss to PSV Eindhoven. [EFC]

Loanee Lewis Dobbin scored for Derby County in their 2-0 win over Cheltenham Town (goal below at 6:28).

Blues have been linked with Roma striker Tammy Abraham. [iNews]

BBC did an interesting spot on Everton’s fall from grace over the last decade or so.

With Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contract quickly coming to a close, Sean Dyche will reportedly have to decide if the club will exercise his contract’s 12-month option. [Football Insider]

An interesting rumour today, as there are reports that Alex Iwobi is reportedly looking for a move away from the club having resurrected his career over the last year. [TEAMtalk via A Spor]

What to Watch

There’s some action in La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and the Championship today.

Full schedule of games here.

