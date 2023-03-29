Wednesday’s Everton News: Iwobi talks move, new stadium and investment latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Women forward Jess Park receives England call-up. [EFC]

Looks like some good news on the stadium and investment front!

Everton’s new stadium will not be delayed as a result of the Independent Commission into P&S, stadium on course to be finished before or during 2024/25 season. MSP investment remains ongoing also — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) March 27, 2023

Here’s the stadium news corroborated by another media source as well. [The Independent]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the Everton Women Merseyside Derby.

Richarlison’s status is uncertain ahead of Everton’s match against Spurs on Monday even as assistant coach Cristian Stellini takes over from the sacked Antonio Conte. [Evening Standard]

Nathan Patterson made a quick appearance in Scotland’s 2-0 win over Spain.

83' | Substitution for Scotland.



ON: Nathan Patterson & Lewis Ferguson.

OFF: Aaron Hickey & John McGinn.



2-0 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 28, 2023

Idrissa Gana Gueye played the full 90 in Senegal’s 1-0 win over Mozambique.

atteinte | allez les lions. pic.twitter.com/265J0GZ0GT — Football Senegal (@FootballSenegal) March 28, 2023

Amadou Onana received the captain’s armband late on in Belgium’s win over Germany in a friendly.

Here’s a round-up of how all the Everton players did on international duty. [EFC]

“Arsenal just signed a new winger [Nicolas Pepe]...and there were a few players that were still there, they weren’t ready to [leave]. [Arsenal] said, ‘We’ve received a bid for you, it’s a high bid, we’re not going to get this money from anywhere else,’...Everton’s a club that’s also a very big club that wants me. I want a new challenge, so why not pursue it?,” says Alex Iwobi about his transfer to the Toffees. [Daily Mail via The Beautiful Game Podcast]

