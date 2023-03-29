 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Everton News: Iwobi talks move, new stadium and investment latest

By Pat Mariboe
Germany v Belgium - International Friendly Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images
Everton Women forward Jess Park receives England call-up. [EFC]

Looks like some good news on the stadium and investment front!

Here’s the stadium news corroborated by another media source as well. [The Independent]

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the Everton Women Merseyside Derby.

Richarlison’s status is uncertain ahead of Everton’s match against Spurs on Monday even as assistant coach Cristian Stellini takes over from the sacked Antonio Conte. [Evening Standard]

Nathan Patterson made a quick appearance in Scotland’s 2-0 win over Spain.

Idrissa Gana Gueye played the full 90 in Senegal’s 1-0 win over Mozambique.

Amadou Onana received the captain’s armband late on in Belgium’s win over Germany in a friendly.

Here’s a round-up of how all the Everton players did on international duty. [EFC]

Arsenal just signed a new winger [Nicolas Pepe]...and there were a few players that were still there, they weren’t ready to [leave]. [Arsenal] said, ‘We’ve received a bid for you, it’s a high bid, we’re not going to get this money from anywhere else,’...Everton’s a club that’s also a very big club that wants me. I want a new challenge, so why not pursue it?,” says Alex Iwobi about his transfer to the Toffees. [Daily Mail via The Beautiful Game Podcast]

