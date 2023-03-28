Tuesday’s Everton News: Financial implications, Thuram link, Onana pressure, Duggan joy

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

Alex Iwobi has spoken out about how Sean Dyche is pushing Amadou Onana to be better: “We want him to do well and work every day, even the manager – sometimes it comes across like the manager is picking on him – but he’s even said that he has his best interest at heart, he wants him to improve, as much as we all want him to improve. We all want to improve as a team.” [The Beautiful Game Podcast]

Everton have reportedly joined a number of clubs in the race for France international Marcus Thuram, who will be available on a free transfer this summer. [Team Talk]

Chelsea are the latest team to post massive losses. Interestingly, they are pointing the finger at the sanctions placed on them because of Roman Abramovich’s involvement in the club. Everton will be interested to see where this goes in light of their own financial issues. [Liverpool World]

Everton, their finances and the Premier League - a saga where nobody comes out well #EFC https://t.co/Ui6GbPlU5R — Royal Blue Mersey #AllTogetherNow (@RBMersey) March 27, 2023

International roundup of Everton players on international duty. [EFC]

How will the current financial issues affect the Everton Stadium project. [Sky Sports]

A great roundup of the latest transfer targets for Everton. [Liverpool Echo]

Toni Duggan announced the birth of her daughter yesterday after becoming the first Women’s Super League player to benefit from new maternity cover. [Daily Mail]

Everton loanee Lewis Warrington gives the lowdown on his loan spell at Fleetwood Town. [Liverpool World]

Conor Coady has said that since Sean Dyche’s arrival at Everton in January, there have been more hours set aside in the schedule for gym work, longer training sessions and a host of meticulously-prepared presentations in order to make the mid-season transition as smooth as possible. [EFC]

Everton’s next set of financials will be released on Friday and will also show a loss. [iNews]

Coventry City will cash in on Viktor Gyokeres in the summer transfer window if they don’t win promotion to the Premier League. [Football League World]

Courtney Brosnan was delighted with the record-breaking turnout for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, and was full of praise for the Everton supporters. [EFC]

What To Watch

EURO 2024 qualifying continues with Scotland and Wales in action and for our Canadian fans, Canada takes on Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Click here for the complete list with details.

