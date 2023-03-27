Monday’s Everton News: International Blues roundup, Everton’s Profit & Sustainability issues

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
Everton Women share the spoils in a 1-1 Merseyside Derby draw. [RBM]
The Blues have released a statement following allegations of breaching profit and sustainability regulations. [EFC]
Amadou Onana played the full 90 in Belgium’s 3-0 win over Sweden.
Anthony Elanga Amadou Onana pic.twitter.com/dU6OCzjxJu— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) March 24, 2023
Alex Iwobi also completed the full 90 (at CM) for Nigeria in a shock 1-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau.
STARTING XI!— Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) March 24, 2023
Jose Peseiro has named his starting lineup for the AFCON qualifier clash against Guinea-Bissau in Abuja.#PulseSportsNigeria #SuperEagles #AFCON2023Q pic.twitter.com/I11FQHh41z
Idrissa Gueye also played the full 90 in Senegal’s 5-1 win over Mozambique, hitting a record of 100 international caps in the process.
✅ La haie d'honneur pour le recordman de sélections avec le Sénégal, Idrissa Gana Gueye pic.twitter.com/4rjCjnR3Wg— Footsen (@footsen221) March 24, 2023
Jordan Pickford and England defeat Vitalii Mykolenko’s Ukraine 2-0.
Your #ThreeLions at @wembleystadium! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/7mlPPIeT0J— England (@England) March 26, 2023
Looks like we’ll have to keep an eye out for any potential Coleman injury.
Seamus Coleman has a “slight thigh strain” according to Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and is currently being assessed by their medical team— Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) March 24, 2023
Check in on the new stadium latest. [EFC]
“I was considered for it [Everton manager position]. I went for an interview but I was unsuccessful, unfortunately. That was disappointing because you obviously want to be the manager of the club that you love and I felt like I deserved a chance at that and to take the team through to the end of the season. But the club brought in Frank Lampard, a man I have a lot of respect for. And to be fair he steadied the ship and helped the club avoid relegation. I was disappointed I wasn’t given that chance, but it is what it is. The club made a decision and it was the right one,” says Big Dunc. [Sky Sports]
The Blues have been hard at work in training.
Blues linked with 25-year-old forward Marcus Thuram. [90 Min]
Wouldn’t mind having Jela up top nowadays!
What to Watch
The USMNT take on El Salvador in a CONCACAF Nations League matchup. There’s plenty of UEFA Euro Qualifiers on today, too.
Full schedule of games here.
