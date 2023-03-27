Monday’s Everton News: International Blues roundup, Everton’s Profit & Sustainability issues

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Women share the spoils in a 1-1 Merseyside Derby draw. [RBM]

The Blues have released a statement following allegations of breaching profit and sustainability regulations. [EFC]

Amadou Onana played the full 90 in Belgium’s 3-0 win over Sweden.

Anthony Elanga Amadou Onana pic.twitter.com/dU6OCzjxJu — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) March 24, 2023

Alex Iwobi also completed the full 90 (at CM) for Nigeria in a shock 1-0 loss to Guinea-Bissau.

STARTING XI!



Jose Peseiro has named his starting lineup for the AFCON qualifier clash against Guinea-Bissau in Abuja.#PulseSportsNigeria #SuperEagles #AFCON2023Q pic.twitter.com/I11FQHh41z — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) March 24, 2023

Idrissa Gueye also played the full 90 in Senegal’s 5-1 win over Mozambique, hitting a record of 100 international caps in the process.

✅ La haie d'honneur pour le recordman de sélections avec le Sénégal, Idrissa Gana Gueye pic.twitter.com/4rjCjnR3Wg — Footsen (@footsen221) March 24, 2023

Jordan Pickford and England defeat Vitalii Mykolenko’s Ukraine 2-0.

Looks like we’ll have to keep an eye out for any potential Coleman injury.

Seamus Coleman has a “slight thigh strain” according to Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and is currently being assessed by their medical team — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) March 24, 2023

Check in on the new stadium latest. [EFC]

“I was considered for it [Everton manager position]. I went for an interview but I was unsuccessful, unfortunately. That was disappointing because you obviously want to be the manager of the club that you love and I felt like I deserved a chance at that and to take the team through to the end of the season. But the club brought in Frank Lampard, a man I have a lot of respect for. And to be fair he steadied the ship and helped the club avoid relegation. I was disappointed I wasn’t given that chance, but it is what it is. The club made a decision and it was the right one,” says Big Dunc. [Sky Sports]

The Blues have been hard at work in training.

Blues linked with 25-year-old forward Marcus Thuram. [90 Min]

Wouldn’t mind having Jela up top nowadays!

The USMNT take on El Salvador in a CONCACAF Nations League matchup. There’s plenty of UEFA Euro Qualifiers on today, too.

Full schedule of games here.

