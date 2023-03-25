Everton Women 1-1 Liverpool: WSL Match Report | Derby Draw

A crowd of 22,161 - a Women’s Super League record for Everton Women - saw honours end even in a pulsating Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Gabby George, making her 100th WSL appearance, opened the scoring when her looping centre caught out Liverpool stopper Rachel Laws, only for Katie Stengel to level proceedings five minutes before half-time.

The second half will be remembered for the efforts that didn’t count; Leighanne Robe’s goal was ruled out for what looked like an innocuous challenge on Toffees’ stopper Courtney Brosnan, before Jess Park’s stunning strike into the top corner was also disallowed following a handball in the build-up.

The Blues were dominant in possession in the early stages of the contest but failed to create many chances against a Liverpool side that were much improved from September’s 3-0 thrashing.

That changed on 27 minutes when George, who was also captaining the Toffees, collected a pass out wide before brilliantly turning her marker and sending an inviting centre into the box that found its way into the far corner and beyond Laws.

Megan Finnigan thought she’d added a second minutes later only for some heroic defending from Gemma Bonner to deny the midfielder. The block seemed to galvanise the Reds, who were to finish the half the stronger of the two sides.

And the pressure paid off on 40 minutes when Taylor Hinds’ low shot ricocheted off Stengel, only for the forward to control under pressure and finish low past Brosnan.

The second half began with the Blues again dominating possession, but it was Liverpool who thought they’d taken the lead. Robe was quickest to react to a dangerous corner and tucked the ball home in a crowded penalty area. The celebrations were short lived though as referee Lauren Impey ruled that Brosnan had been impeded by Ceri Holland.

The game became stretched as time wore on, with Nicoline Sorensen’s influence growing as more room became available. Despite her excellent play down the right hand side, the Dane was unable to find the killer pass to the forwards as Liverpool defended gallantly.

Arguably, it was the visitors who carved out the more dangerous chances, substitute Shanice van de Sanden’s pace and power fashioned an opening for Stengel, but the American’s effort was cleared off the line.

It was then Park’s turn to face the disappointment of a disallowed goal. Brilliantly taking a long ball under control, the forward curled a looping shot over Laws for what would have been a memorable derby strike. Again the celebrations were short lived as Impey chalked the effort out after spotting a hand ball from Park in the build up.

Both sides continued to press as the announcement of seven minutes of injury time was made, but neither could find a winner and both had to settle for a share of the spoils.

The point keeps Everton in sixth spot and six points clear of their Merseyside rivals. Next up for the Blues is a home fixture with Tottenham Hostpur on Sunday, 2 April.