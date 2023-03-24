 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday’s Everton News: Calvert-Lewin latest, Maupay rumours, Dyche confidence

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Italy v England: Group A - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images
Everton Women manager Brian Sorensen previews today’s Merseyside Derby. [EFC]

We are on a nice little run of form. Of course, football is about results, but there has to be something behind the results. There has to be a way you are going in order to get these results...there’s still work to be done, but they are beginning to find the moments. Big moments. Scoring two away from home again, these are good signs,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Congrats to Everton youngster Isaac Price!

Apple could be looking to enter a bidding war for Premier League rights. [Echo via Bloomberg]

Some semi-promising news on the Calvert-Lewin injury front.

Blues are being linked with Brazilian youngster Giovani. [Sport Witness via ESPN Brazil]

Looks like Neal Maupay could finally be freed this summer after coming close to a January move away.

Jordan Pickford helped England to their 2-1 win over Italy.

Dele Alli has clarified his recent absence from Besiktas training. [ESPN]

Check in on the latest stadium updates.

What to Watch

Everton Women look for Merseyside Derby glory today in the long-awaited matchup at Goodison Park tonight.

The USMNT also take on Grenada in CONCACAF Nations League action. Plenty of UEFA Euro Qualifiers on today, too! Enjoy the footy and weekend!

Full schedule of games here.

