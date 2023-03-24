Friday’s Everton News: Calvert-Lewin latest, Maupay rumours, Dyche confidence

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Women manager Brian Sorensen previews today’s Merseyside Derby. [EFC]

“We are on a nice little run of form. Of course, football is about results, but there has to be something behind the results. There has to be a way you are going in order to get these results...there’s still work to be done, but they are beginning to find the moments. Big moments. Scoring two away from home again, these are good signs,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Congrats to Everton youngster Isaac Price!

82'. SUB | @Everton teenager Isaac Price is on for his senior international debut replacing Ciaron Brown #GAWA — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) March 23, 2023

Apple could be looking to enter a bidding war for Premier League rights. [Echo via Bloomberg]

Some semi-promising news on the Calvert-Lewin injury front.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has flown out to Dubai for warm weather training. Calvert-Lewin has travelled with his personal physio, as he bids to return to full fitness after the international break — The Bobble (@ElBobble) March 22, 2023

Blues are being linked with Brazilian youngster Giovani. [Sport Witness via ESPN Brazil]

Looks like Neal Maupay could finally be freed this summer after coming close to a January move away.

Neal Maupay could leave Everton at the end of the season. His agent Pastorello: “Salernitana wanted him, Everton got the deal done in January then changed the coach: we’ll see in June”, told TMW #EFC



“Probably there could be options in Serie A, Neal is open to joining Italy”. pic.twitter.com/qTM80ljTEo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2023

Jordan Pickford helped England to their 2-1 win over Italy.

Dele Alli has clarified his recent absence from Besiktas training. [ESPN]

Check in on the latest stadium updates.

What to Watch

Everton Women look for Merseyside Derby glory today in the long-awaited matchup at Goodison Park tonight.

The USMNT also take on Grenada in CONCACAF Nations League action. Plenty of UEFA Euro Qualifiers on today, too! Enjoy the footy and weekend!

