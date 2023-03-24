Everton Women vs Liverpool: WSL Merseyside Derby Match Preview

Brian Sorensen believes his Everton Women side must be wary of Liverpool’s desire for revenge when the two sides meet in Friday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The Blues ran out 3-0 winners at Anfield in September, with goals from Megan Finnigan, Jess Park and Hanna Bennison sealing an emphatic victory over their rivals.

Speaking to the media ahead of the fixture, Sorensen has warned his players of Liverpool’s thirst for revenge, while calling on his side to impose their style from the outset in front of a bumper crowd.

“It was a special night,” he said of the Anfield win. “Going there, and winning, and also winning in the way we did, of course. I’m not saying it was easy, but it was probably a bit easier than we expected, but I think tomorrow, they’ll really be up for it.

“They’ll be more aggressive against us than they were at Anfield, so we’ve prepared for that. Can we win in the same style and have everything we did that night? Hopefully the fans’ smiles are as big again.”

Karen Holmgaard will be monitored in line with concussion protocols ahead of the fixture, while her twin sister Sara, is fit and available for selection.

Goalkeeper Emily Ramsey remains out with an ankle injury sustained while on international duty with England last month.

The Opposition

Currently eighth in the WSL, Matt Beard’s side will have not given up hope of a top-half finish this season, something a win at the home of their local rivals would certainly boost.

Jasmine Matthews, Melissa Lawley and Shanice van de Sanden have all returned to training ahead of the game, with the trio in contention for a start. The Reds’ biggest threat in terms of goals remains Katie Stengel; the American has seven strikes to her name this season.

With victory in their last game against Tottenham, which followed defeats to Arsenal and bottom club Leicester, Liverpool have been a real mixed bag this campaign and the Blue half of Merseyside will be hoping they will again come unstuck to the Toffees.

Previous Meetings

Everton have won five of the last six derbies in all competitions, losing just one in the last seven.

Izzy Christiansen’s early goal settled matters in 2020. The Continental Cup encounter would be the last derby for nearly two years.

Should Everton triumph at Goodison, it would be the Club’s third consecutive WSL win over Liverpool for the first time since a trio of victories were completed in August 2012.

Tickets for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park are still available, with a Club record attendance for a home Senior Women’s team fixture expected. Adult tickets are priced at £8 with under-18 and over-65s costing £4. To purchase online, click here, or purchase on the turnstile on the night of the game.