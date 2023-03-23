Thursday’s Everton News: Doucoure contract, Dele disappears, U18 and U21 updates

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has described the strength he takes from his faith with the beginning of Ramadan yesterday. [EFC]

Which Blues are out on international duty? [EFC]

Former Tottenham star Dele Alli has gone AWOL in Turkey and isn’t answering the phone to Besiktas - according to the team’s manager Senol Gunes. [Mail Online]

Former Blue Romelu Lukaku — who has been linked with a return to Goodison Park — is potentially moving to Saudi Arabia. [Football Insider]

Former Everton player Billy Kenny had tried everything to get clean. In the end it took the sadness of his mum’s death to provide the turning point after drink and drugs destroyed his career. [Echo]

An update on Everton loanee Niels Nkounkou who is currently on loan at St. Etienne. [Score France]

Get an update on all of the players who have been linked with Everton and how they have done since the turn of the year. [Liverpool World]

The Sean Dyche mantra of relentlessness is spreading to the Under-21’s. [Royal Blue Mersey]

The renovation of the hydraulic tower at the Everton Stadium continues.

Students from a local school that has committed to offering girls increased opportunities to play football have been surprised with tickets to the upcoming Barclays Women’s Super League Merseyside derby. [EFC]

Abdoulaye Doucoure is set to earn a new contract after his recent performances. [iNews]

A young Everton Under 18s, with two schoolboys (under 16s) in their defence, took on their Leeds United counterparts last Saturday in a thrilling game at Finch Farm. [Royal Blue Mersey]

What To Watch

The first group of games of the international break begin with Euro 2024 qualifying including England’s match against Italy.

Click here for the complete list with details.

