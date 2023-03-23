A young Everton Under-18s, with two schoolboys (under 16s) in their defence, took on their Leeds United counterparts last Saturday in a thrilling game at Finch Farm.

Leighton Baines’ team fell behind after 27 minutes when a long ball played forward to Leeds’ Connor Douglas saw Blues keeper Sebastian Jensen venture a little too far off his line and with him and covering Toffees defender Josh van Schoor stranded, the Leeds forward took full advantage. 0-1.

Having kept that scoreline until half-time it was disappointing to go two goals down after 10 minutes of the second. A flowing Leeds move down the left flank saw a brilliant save by Jensen to keep out a powerful drive from the edge of the area. Although he parried it well away from goal he was unlucky to see Luca Thomas fire home through a crowded penalty area. 0-2.

The comeback started with just over 20 minutes left and the opening goal was a fine one. Leading goalscorer Martin Sherif collected a good through ball from substitute Shae Cahill and cut inside two Leeds defenders before driving home left footed into the net. 1-2.

The teams were level 11 minutes from the end as Blues’ Dutch striker Sherif confidently dispatched a penalty kick sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. 2-2.

The trademark comeback was now really on a minute later as Cahill was again involved in midfield and then it was his shot that caused mayhem in the Leeds area as they couldn’t clear. Although Sherif was denied his hat-trick, the ball fell for another substitute, left back Jack Butler and he prodded the ball home under the onrushing goalkeeper to put the Blues ahead for the first time. The goal drew warm applause from the watching manager Baines on the touchline. 3-2.

That “late goal habit” that has spread across all levels at the club recently was in evidence again in the 3rd minute of stoppage time. Yet another substitute, Halid Djankpata, intercepted a poor lofted clearance from the Leeds ‘keeper then laid the ball to Jacob Beaumont-Clark. After trying to play Sherif in, the ball came back to Beaumont-Clark and his expertly rolled shot into the far corner of the net underlined the confidence in his play recently. 4-2.

From 2-0 down to 4-2 up!



All the goals from #EFCU18's comeback win at the weekend. #U18PL pic.twitter.com/BGxq52OuUc — Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) March 20, 2023

Speaking to evertonfc.com, assistant manager Kieran Driscoll said:

“We didn’t perform well with or without the ball initially. Leeds were a young team who brought a lot more intensity. “They got the game’s first goal and then doubled the lead in the second half. That seemed to spark our lads into life. We pulled one back through Martin and then scored again not long after. “The momentum was with us then and once we drew level; you could see the Leeds lads lot belief. We applied a bit more pressure and got the winning goals. “Overall, it wasn’t the best first half but a much better second half and a good win.”

Next up for the team is a trip to Sunderland in 3 weeks’ time.