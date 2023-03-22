 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Everton News: Iwobi contract latest, Onana talks future, Doucoure insight

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Chelsea FC v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Obviously, I love the Club and to get my first goal, I’m delighted...it is a huge confidence boost. I’m a striker — I love scoring goals. When the ball hits the back of the net it’s the best feeling. Hopefully now I can just kick on, I will keep working hard in training and see where that gets me, because I want to score more,” says Ellis Simms. [EFC]

Get to know more about Everton’s in-form midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. [BBC]

“People always say ‘the sky is the limit’, but I would like to aim even higher in my life and career. Goals, assists, titles, victories…I want the maximum of everything. Without putting a limit on it. Am I surprised where I am now? No, not really. For the outside world it may have gone a bit fast, but for me it has been a long and difficult course. I’m now just trying to prove myself and fight doubts. I never doubt myself, but I always question myself. There is an important nuance difference. I always take stock: what am I doing well and what I have done less well today. Not only on the field, but also in my personal life,” says Amadou Onana. [Sport Witness via Sporza]

Alex Iwobi is reportedly close to signing a new Everton deal. [Football Insider]

