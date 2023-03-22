Snoeijs Excitement Ahead Of Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park

Everton Women’s Katja Snoeijs has spoken of her excitement ahead of the upcoming Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Brian Sorensen’s side look set to play in front of a record home crowd in the fixture on Friday, 24 March (7:30pm kick-off), with demand seeing more areas of Goodison Park opened for supporters.

With the Sir Philip Carter Park Stand, Family Enclosure, Main Stand, Howard Kendall Gwladys Street (Lower), as well as all available Hospitality suites and Executive Boxes all sold out, the Club have now opened ticket sales in the Paddock to cater for the demand.

Speaking to media at home of the Blues, Netherlands international Snoeijs paid tribute to The Grand Old Lady, which will be hosting its first ever WSL Merseyside derby when the two teams take to the field later this month.

“Just look around (at Goodison Park),” said Snoeijs. “Just playing here is really exciting. I think as well as Goodison is not going to be here for very much longer.

“It’s special and something that we are really going to enjoy.”

Currently sitting in sixth spot and six points ahead of their rivals, Everton will be looking for a first league win in three. Anfield played host to the season’s first WSL derby and saw a crowd of 27,574 witness the Blues run out 3-0 winners, with goals from Megan Finnigan, Jess Park and Hanna Bennison sealing the rout. Big crowds are something Snoeijs enjoys, having already experienced the atmosphere of an open training session earlier in the season.

“At the start of the season we had an open session and there were some fans there, which was impressive to me,” she said. “So playing in front of an even bigger crowd is going to be amazing.”

Tickets are still available for Friday’s huge clash that could see Everton claim a league double over their rivals. Click here to buy or for more information.