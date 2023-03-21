 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday’s Everton News: Tarkowski in TOTW again, Gray on mentality shift, new stadium update

Recapping all the Everton FC news from yesterday

By Peter Creer
General Views of the New Everton Stadium Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Our own Garrett Post reveals 5 telling stats from the draw with Chelsea. [Royal Blue Mersey]

Demarai Gray says he is relishing the opportunity to lead from the front for Everton, while highlighting a mentality shift under manager Sean Dyche. He has spoken at length with Everton’s website:

“I think we’ve shown our mentality over the past few games. The 1-0 against Brentford, we had our backs to the wall for a lot of that second half but rode it out and got the win... over the past few weeks I think there have been a lot of improvements. There is still a lot of work to be done but we want to build a foundation and I think we’re getting that. Then it’s about working on other little details that will make us an even better team.” [EFC]

Chelsea FC v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

With meltdowns at Tottenham and Fulham, Everton’s upcoming schedule has become a little bit easier. [Echo]

In fact, Antonio Conte may be looking for flights back to Italy with his potential sacking getting closer. [Echo]

Renovation works on the Historic Hydraulic Tower and Engine room is complementing the progress being made at Everton Stadium. [EFC]

Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Everton’s midfield are receiving kudos for being key to the recent improvements. The trio of Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Amadou Onana - who have started every one of Sean Dyche’s games in charge - provide the foundation in their battle for safety. [Mail Online]

Everton’s Nathalie Bjorn, Courtney Brosnan and Aurora Galli surprised some of the Club’s most loyal fans as they took part in a special Goodison Park tour. [EFC]

The agent of Udinese star Beto has broken his silence over the transfer interest from Premier League clubs, amid links with Everton. [Sport Italia]

James Tarkowski has made it into Alan Shearer’s Team of the Week for the second week running.

Yerry Mina could soon be leaving the club because the contract renewal ‘does not seem to be on track’. [Sport Witness]

