Monday’s Everton News: Simms talks goal, Cole reflects on exit, Kudus on Everton transfer

Our full match recap and reaction as the Toffees twice came from behind to draw at Chelsea. [RBM]

Watch the highlights from Everton’s crucial 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

And check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the match.

“A young player coming on and earning his spurs. We know he [Simms] has got power and pace, then a fine finish under the keeper. I’m really pleased for him. He spoke to me last week, I told him to tell me where he needs to get better. He told me four things and I said ‘you’re right’ - one of them was playing stronger and he did that today,” says Sean Dyche. [RBM]

“It was the moment of my career, so far. It was a great occasion to do it, an equaliser, too. I am delighted for the team, as well. It’s a massive point against a tough opponent, we’re delighted. Honestly, I can’t put it into words. I have been working hard to come up with this. It’s a dream come true to score my first Premier League goal. It’s been about patience. I’ve had to wait for my chance. Obviously, we have top players, so I am not just going to walk straight into the team. I have to work hard in training and when I get the opportunity, I have to take it with both hands,” says Simms. [EFC]

A special moment to score my first @Everton and @premierleague goal. Also, an important point away from home. UTT!⚽️ pic.twitter.com/QGGo6NbjCY — Ellis Simms (@_ellissimms) March 18, 2023

Hear more from Dyche and Simms below.

“Of course we know every point is going to matter. Especially when you play and you want to get something. I think tonight we showed great character, and we have to build on it,” says Abdoulaye Doucoure. [EFC]

The Everton fans were PUMPED after a massive point at Chelsea! #MyPLMorning | #EFC pic.twitter.com/kSonw7u7vr — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 18, 2023

The Under-18s beat Leeds United 4-2. [EFC]

The Under-21s also drew against Chelsea 1-1. [EFC]

“The fact that Ajax Amsterdam blocked a transfer to Everton last summer disappointed me. I thought it was time for a new chapter in my career because I wasn’t playing here. But the moment the transfer market closed, my full focus was back on Ajax. The only reason I wanted to leave before that was because of my reserve role. I eliminated that problem myself. Everton are not doing well in the Premier League, Ajax are in the title race and under John Heitinga, I am a permanent fixture,” says Mohammed Kudus. [Goal via De Telegraaf]

Ticket purchases keep piling on for Everton Women’s Merseyside Derby this Friday. [EFC]

“I learnt a lot that I probably can’t mention to you, to be honest. But I think it’s put me in good stead. It’s certainly not put me off. It’s certainly made me very aware of how tough the job is and how tough managers have it, in terms of the Premier League. Frank [Lampard] would have had a lot of challenges that us, as coaches, weren’t aware of and stuff that was above us. How he has to manage up and manage the staff around him, of course it’s going to be difficult. Maybe it was a transitional period for the club, [so] it was always going to be hard. It’s a humungous club. We wanted to do better for the club, but was it just that we were there are the wrong time?,” says Ashley Cole. [Daily Mail]

