5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Humiliation at the Emirates

1. Ruthlessness Required

Everton created a few decent chances in this game, and only lost on xG by 2.65 to 1.17. This match certainly could have been a lot closer had Everton been more clinical (something I’ve been banging on about all season) and had they limited their individual errors, as Idrissa Gueye’s weekly howler handed Martinelli the goal which effectively killed the game.

Although Arsenal certainly deserved all three points, I can’t help but think that things could have gone differently had Everton’s execution been better, especially in the first half.

Shots on target:

Arsenal 5-5 Everton



Goals scored:

Arsenal 4-0 Everton#EFC #ARSEVE — EFC Statto (@EFC_Statto) March 1, 2023

2. Second-Half Stroll

Although the Toffees fashioned some legitimate opportunities in the first half and defended resolutely for most of it, the two goals at the end of the half were real killers to the attitude and confidence of the side, and that was very apparent after the break. Arsenal barely broke a sweat in the second half, electing to simply keep the ball until an opening appeared and then cut the Everton backline apart with quick and calculating passes on their way to two more goals. By the end of the match, it seemed like a training session.

Arsenal averaged more possession (73.3%) and completed more passes (652) vs. Everton tonight than in any of their other PL games so far this season #ARSEVE — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) March 1, 2023

3. Totally Toothless

Everton’s chance creation in the last few matches really hasn’t been that big of a problem, but the conversion of said chances definitely has. The fact of the matter is that there is no one at Sean Dyche’s disposal who can regularly put the ball in the back of the net. This season, Everton have been handing out clean sheets like the Toffee Girls hand out sweets. Let’s hope Dominic Calvert-Lewin soon returns to fitness and is able to maintain it, because otherwise I just don’t see where the goals are going to come from.

Everton have failed to score in 11 of their 25 Premier League games this season. pic.twitter.com/ey9Kyb1OE5 — Everton Extra (@Everton_Extra) March 2, 2023

4. Differential Difficulty

With this 4-0 loss, Everton’s goal difference has now slumped to -19 in the Premier League this season. With Leeds at -10 and West Ham at -6, both clubs sitting directly above Everton have the edge in that department, which will make a potential escape that much more difficult.

Everton have conceded 19 goals in the Premier League since the World Cup break (10 games) - 2 more than they scored in the whole of this season (25 games). #EFC — EFC Statto (@EFC_Statto) March 1, 2023

5. Arsenal’s Authority

Despite Everton having won 4 of the previous 5 games between these two sides, Arsenal have always had the better of this fixture, especially when played in London. The Toffees have found success against Arsenal at Goodison Park over the last few years, but have only won once at the Emirates Stadium (which had no spectators) and only twice away at Arsenal since the Premier League era began. With the Gunners leading the league as title favorites, it always seemed farfetched that Everton would get anything out of Wednesday’s game.