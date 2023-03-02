Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton vs Arsenal Reactions

Our game summary and instant reaction to the 4-0 defeat at the Emirates. [RBMersey]

Idrissa Gueye is taking lots of criticism for his performance at the Emirates Stadium. [Echo]

Highlights.....not for the faint of heart

The second goal was wholly avoidable according to Jay Bothroyd. [Sky Sports]

Sean Dyche sums up the loss:

“For 40 minutes we were doing very well, I thought, against a top side. You know you have to keep it tight at places like this and you have to work for the counter, which we did. It is finding those killer moments - obviously that is the story of the season so far, before and with me. That defined that period and then, obviously, a soft goal from our point of view, only yardages, the back four just got a bit open for the first time. It was good from them, that is what they do, they slide and play quick passes into the box.” [Echo]

Other Everton News

The race for Bristol City’s Alex Scott is heating up with West Ham joining Everton in the chase. [HITC]

The valuation for midfielder Alex Scott has been revealed. [Daily Mail]

Can Farhad Moshiri turn this team around? Here is one perspective. [The Athletic]

An excellent interview with Amadou Onana. Just not sure we want to hear the answer:

Where do you see yourself in five years? I see myself having had a lot of life experiences, which will have made me learn a lot about human beings in general, as well as about myself. I see myself, God willing, in one of the biggest clubs recognized worldwide. [So Foot]

The business relationship between Crystal Palace co-owner David Blitzer and MSP Sports Capital would not block a partial takeover of Everton by the private equity firm. [Football Insider]

1st March 1980



Orchestrated every moment of his last day with us. On the final whistle at the place he loved most, Goodison Park, we lost this wonderful man.



Always in our thoughts and hearts pic.twitter.com/V2R7YpH3YZ — Melanie Prentice (@MelaniePrentic2) March 1, 2023

The My Everton series continues with a generational story. [EFC]

What To Watch

There are no matches in England. However, the La Liga title race temporarily takes a backseat for El Clasico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, who lock horns in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at the Bernabeu.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook