Everton at Chelsea: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton travel to London to take on Chelsea in Saturday evening’s highlighted fixture, with two new managers taking the reins from two sacked managers. Sean Dyche has already picked up three wins in just seven games, with his predecessor Frank Lampard managing that same number from 20 games in charge, and is masterminding the Toffees bid for securing survival.

Today’s hosts sacked Thomas Tuchel early in the season when the new ownership felt he wasn’t doing enough with the riches placed at his disposal. Graham Potter was pursued and nabbed from Brighton, but then proceeded to get off to a rocky start to a point where he was not expected to survive. The London Blues have however started to put it all together in recent weeks, and are coming off three straight wins in all competitions leading up to today’s game.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 28

Date and start time: Saturday, March 18th at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 40,341

Weather: 52°F/11°C, showers, 51% chance of precipitation, 3 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky SPorts Main Event - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: There will be no live blog today.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Toffees hosted Chelsea earlier in the season, losing 1-0 to a Jorginho penalty after Abdoulaye Doucoure had clumsily bundled over Ben Chilwell in time added on before halftime. The last time the Blues (us!) visited Stamford Bridge, they came away with a 1-1 scoreline when Rafa Benitez was still in charge, with Jarrad Branthwaite getting their only goal.