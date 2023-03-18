Everton at Chelsea: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview
Everton travel to London to take on Chelsea in Saturday evening’s highlighted fixture, with two new managers taking the reins from two sacked managers. Sean Dyche has already picked up three wins in just seven games, with his predecessor Frank Lampard managing that same number from 20 games in charge, and is masterminding the Toffees bid for securing survival.
Today’s hosts sacked Thomas Tuchel early in the season when the new ownership felt he wasn’t doing enough with the riches placed at his disposal. Graham Potter was pursued and nabbed from Brighton, but then proceeded to get off to a rocky start to a point where he was not expected to survive. The London Blues have however started to put it all together in recent weeks, and are coming off three straight wins in all competitions leading up to today’s game.
Match Details
Competition: Premier League Matchweek 28
Date and start time: Saturday, March 18th at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m ET / 5:30 p.m. BST
Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom
Capacity: 40,341
Weather: 52°F/11°C, showers, 51% chance of precipitation, 3 mph winds
How to Watch/Listen
TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky SPorts Main Event - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1
Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport 5 Live, SiriusXM FC
Live stream: Fubo, nbcsports.com, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time
Lineups
Everton
Chelsea
Last Meeting
The Toffees hosted Chelsea earlier in the season, losing 1-0 to a Jorginho penalty after Abdoulaye Doucoure had clumsily bundled over Ben Chilwell in time added on before halftime. The last time the Blues (us!) visited Stamford Bridge, they came away with a 1-1 scoreline when Rafa Benitez was still in charge, with Jarrad Branthwaite getting their only goal.
