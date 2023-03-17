Friday’s Everton News: Calvert-Lewin status, Dele latest, Dyche comments

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Sean Dyche has revealed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed training yesterday, which makes it likely that the 26-year-old will miss out on tomorrow’s match against Chelsea. [EFC]

“Chelsea have some very good players, strong players. It’s another tough away game, they all are in the Premier League. Home or away, we have got to be ready. We have shown a mentality that we can be ready for that, and when the whistle blows, we have got to be ready to deliver. That’s the key focus for me,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Everton Women defender Katrine Veje previews her side’s Merseyside Derby next Friday. [EFC]

Jordan Pickford named to England squad for upcoming Euro Qualifiers, while Conor Coady misses out after being benched for the last three games for the Blues.

Here we go... your #ThreeLions for March camp! — England (@England) March 16, 2023

Seamus Coleman has also received the call for Ireland.

SQUAD | Kenny names 26-man squad for Latvia & France



Mikey Johnston receives first call-up whilst @NorwichCityFC duo Andrew Omobamidele & Adam Idah return to the squad for the first time since 2021



Roll on next week



22/03 | | 7.45pm

27/03 | | 7.45pm pic.twitter.com/jenfquoDjG — Ireland Football ⚽️ (@IrelandFootball) March 16, 2023

“I am sure I’ll speak to the staff. I can’t really say. It’s a bit too early, but we’ll just have to wait and see. The boys are boss, honestly. I have just fitted straight in, from the first day. There are no bad eggs or anything like that. All the lads are well-knitted and for me to just come straight in and get on with them, is great for me. I have learnt a lot since I’ve been here and there are a couple of months to go still,” says in-form Everton loanee Tom Cannon on a potential return to Preston North End next season. [LancsLive]

Following a poor run with Besiktas, Everton are reportedly considering terminating Dele Alli’s contract once his loan has finished. [Football Insider]

“He [Garner] is still learning about the Premier League. I think he has maybe eight appearances in the Premier League so he still has a lot to learn. He is a new player to it...he’s got a good engine and running strength, he can strike a very good ball and he is calm in possession and he will cover the yards. Getting to that true sharpness is the next step but his knowledge of the Premier League is limited just by the fact he has played a lot in the Championship. The Premier League is different. But I saw a lot of him at Forest and I think he is a very good player and I think that now that he is fit again and hopefully stays fit he will continue to sharpen through the training we put on and the day-to-day work that we do,” says Dyche. [Echo]

Sean Dyche says he will speak with Dele Alli during the international break after his loan deal at Turkish side Besiktas turned sour. 'Alli did not add the efficiency we thought of as a game. He runs a lot, but he has problems in assisting and scoring goals.' #EFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) March 16, 2023

