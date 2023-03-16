Everton Women appoint Academy Technical Lead

Everton Woman have appointed Katie Rowson as WSL Academy Technical Lead.

The former Coventry United FC Assistant Manager brings with her a wealth of experience within the women’s game over the past decade, including a number of roles with Doncaster Rovers Belles FC, and Head of Coaching at Chesterfield FC.

The move is a shrewd one for the Blues, who have on average the youngest starting line-up in the English top-flight this campaign. Brian Sorensen has never been afraid to put his faith in youth, and Rowson’s appointment will only help strengthen what is already a fruitful production line between Academy and First Team.

“Everton Women have had a crucial role in the development of the women’s game in England,” said Rowson.

“It has a rich history as a club, not only at performance level but also from an Academy level and bringing players through. “That was a huge part of my decision to come here and also to ensure the pathway is accessible for our Academy players to progress into the professional game.”

Currently in sixth spot and eyeing a top-half finish, one of Everton’s standout performers so far has been Gabby George. The 26-year-old came through the ranks and has gone on to represent her country at the highest level.

Academy debutants this year have included Taylor Howarth, Annie Wilding, Abby Clarke and Kenzie Weir, all of whom have made their senior bows this season. Something that really excites Rowson, as she explains.

“That is absolutely brilliant. It shows the pathway is already there. “We’re doing a lot of work with Brian and understanding the game model and making sure his philosophy is cascaded down through our Academy, so that when a player is invited along for a senior training session or to be part of the squad, it’s not a huge jump. “You’re still part of the Everton family. It’s just the next level up.”

Everton Women return to action on Friday, 24 March, in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool. Not a bad place to play for a Toffees’ Academy graduate.

Everyone at Royal Blue Mersey wishes Katie every success in her new role.