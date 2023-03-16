Thursday’s Everton News: Harry’s story, Women’s derby buildup, Khedira, Becker & Beto linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has surprised one of his youngest fans after receiving a letter telling the story of the schoolboy’s battle with illness and bereavement.
Everton are among the clubs eyeing a move for FC Union midfielder Rani Khedira when he becomes a free agent in the summer. [Sport Witness]
Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has proclaimed he’s certain that Everton’s new stadium will become the most iconic ground in English football. [Echo]
Everton’s International Soccer School programme is to visit Dubai and Jakarta for the first time in another exciting expansion of the initiative. [EFC]
Check out the Chelsea injury update ahead of the game against Everton. [Football London]
Sean Dyche has given more opportunities and Demarai Gray has responded. [Echo]
Congratulations to Tom Cannon who has been called up for the Ireland U21 team after shining for Preston on loan. [RTE.IE]
Katrine Veje has called on her teammates to continue to raise their standards ahead of next week’s Women’s Merseyside derby. [EFC]
Everton and Nottingham Forest remain interested in FC Union forward Sheraldo Becker, but now face competition from West Ham for his signature. [Sport Witness]
Multiple reports in Italy have stated Everton are expected to return for Udinese’s Beto in the next window. [Sport Witness]
What To Watch
A full slate of Europa and Conference League matches including Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham.
Click here for the complete list with details.
