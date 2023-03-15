Wednesday’s Everton News: Doucoure extension, Patterson called up, MSP moving on

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton will reportedly trigger Abdoulaye Doucoure’s one-year contract extension option. [Football Insider]

“I’m buzzing to be back, to be honest. I’m feeling part of it again, just really pleased. I didn’t play for a long time but I’ve been training really well and waited for my chance. When the new manager came in, I hoped I’d get my chance at some point, I just had to be patient. I was working really hard every day. I’ve got a few games under my belt now and feel fitter and hopefully I can carry on getting better. I’m really happy to be back in and helping the team,” says Michael Keane, after starting the last three games for the Blues. [EFC]

Relive Dwight McNeil’s winner against Brentford from every angle imaginable.

“We’re a work in progress; the league table says that. We’re constantly working on improvements. I think there have been improvements in the attacking side of the game, and the ways we can operate to be more effective...there’s plenty of steps that we’ve got to continue taking. I said it after the Arsenal game [1-0 victory at Goodison] and I’m saying it now,” says manager Sean Dyche. [EFC]

Saint-Etienne coach Laurent Batlles has nothing but good things to say about Everton loanee Niels Nkounkou. [Inside Futbol]

Nathan Patterson named to Scotland’s squad for the upcoming EURO Qualifiers.

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for our upcoming @EURO2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain.



➡️ Read more: https://t.co/7RtndgcYFV pic.twitter.com/TZnREeMNI4 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 14, 2023

It seems like any potential investment from MSP can be considered off the table.

I've heard from two very good sources that MSP's interest in investing/funding in Everton has wained & now must be considered unlikely. — the esk (@theesk) March 14, 2023

What to Watch

Blues will be looking for a helping hand from Brentford in their match against Southampton today. There’s some more Champions League action on today, too.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook