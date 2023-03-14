Tuesday’s Everton News: Ndiaye linked, Branthwaite & Dele decisions, Tarkowski in TOTW

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out the game summary from our very own @JHoweEFC08 as the Everton Women were unlucky to not get a win at Leicester. [RB Mersey]

Nice to see James Tarkowski make it into the Premier League team of the week.

@alanshearer's Team of the Week has landed



What do you make of his picks? pic.twitter.com/qPqfpiFnU3 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2023

“PSV is a massive club and I’m enjoying my time here, so I would be open to something here.

“But obviously my parent club is Everton, and it’s a brilliant club as well. It’s a decision at the end of the season. Obviously I’m going back to Everton at the end of the season, so we’ll see.” - Young defender Jarrad Branthwaite is going to hold off until the end of the season to decide what he does next. [News & Star]

Everton are reportedly one of a number of clubs looking at signing Sheffield United’s Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye. [Echo]

In the ‘who could make this up’ department, Merseyside Police are investigating the theft of the Bill Kenwright panel from the exterior of Goodison Park. [Click Liverpool]

Besiktas do not want to keep Everton midfielder Dele Alli on at the club next season; there’s still one more year on the player’s contract with the Blues. [Turkish Football]

Check out how MSP’s investment structure would change Everton’s current financial situation, according to a football finance expert. [Goodison News]

Rest In Peace, Bill Tidy. The Tranmere-born cartoonist/writer, who passed away yesterday, took on doing the cartoon strip for the Everton matchday programme in 1957, following the death of George Green. pic.twitter.com/NK0XWY4Zfd — Everton FC Heritage Society (@EvertonHeritage) March 12, 2023

Manchester United will not be appealing the red card given to Casemiro for his high tackle. As a result, he will not be available for the match against Everton on April 8th. [Manchester World]

