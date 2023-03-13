Monday’s Everton News: McNeil talks goal, Gordon’s bold claim, Dele dumped

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton defeat Brentford 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Click here for a detailed match recap and some quick thoughts from the game. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Comments from the manager and goalscorer.

“It was a game of two halves. We were very strong first half, we had two or three golden chances to be up in the half. We dealt with a lot of their threat well. Second half, they came at us. They are a good side. We didn’t deal with it as well, we didn’t deal with the ball well. We gave it away far too many times. But the resilience of the side is growing, the mentality is growing and sometimes you have got to fight against a side who are unbeaten in 12. We have delivered a performance that deserved three points,” says Dyche. [EFC]

“Doucs (Doucoure) had it and I was in space. He knew where to find me and it was just about getting the touch out of my feet, and then cutting across the ball. It was a nice feeling for it to go in. It’s good to start on the front foot, especially at home,” says McNeil. [EFC]

Dele Alli can’t seem to catch a break. The 26-year-old will reportedly not be included in any future matchday squads for loan side Besiktas for the rest of the season. [Inside Futbol via Takvim]

Based on recent performances with loan side Saint-Étienne, Niels Nkounkou may have a chance to impress with Everton. [Football Insider]

Everton loanee Tom Cannon scored a lovely goal for Preston North End in their 2-0 win over Cardiff (goal below at 1:18).

Everton Women draw Leicester 0-0. [EFC]

Last season’s humble savior Anthony Gordon talks about his departure from the club.

️ "My whole life has been at Everton... I was a massive part in keeping the club up, so for them to not even show me any credit or thank me, it hurt me a little bit."



Anthony Gordon speaks to Sky Sports about his January transfer from Everton to Newcastle ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QsjRcAvqKe — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 10, 2023

Big Dunc is reportedly on the hot seat already after a bad run of results for League One side Forest Green. [Football Insider]

Check in on the new stadium latest.

What To Watch

Some La Liga and Serie A action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook